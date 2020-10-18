‘We just want to do better’: Patriots offensive players critique poor showing in loss to Broncos

The Patriots offense had a season-low 288 yards on Sunday.

The Patriots had three turnovers in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
The Patriots had three turnovers in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 18, 2020

The Patriots had their worst offensive performance of the season and possibly their worst offensive game in years on Sunday.

New England had a season-low 288 yards of offense and mustered just 12 points in an 18-12 loss to Denver.

The first three quarters of Sunday’s game were particularly bad. The Patriots scored just three points entering the fourth quarter, marking their lowest point total through three quarters in a game since a shutout loss against the Bills in 2016. Jacoby Brissett started that game, filling in for a suspended Tom Brady and an injured Jimmy Garopollo.

However, the Patriots had their starting quarterback under center on Sunday. Cam Newton made his return after missing a game after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Newton completed 17 of 25 passes for 157 yards and threw two interceptions. Both picks resulted in Bronco points.

While Newton’s only hit the practice field once over the last two weeks, he said that shouldn’t be an excuse for the turnovers he made.

“My job here moving forward is to find ways to win football games and to put this team in the best situation and it just starts with protecting the football,” Newton said. “That’s what this game came down to, no matter what the sputtering was on the offensive side the defense gave us opportunities by holding them to field goals… that’s what we can only ask for as an offense. We just let this game slip away by the lackluster performance of protecting the football.”

The Patriots’ other turnover came early in the third quarter when tight end Ryan Izzo fumbled, giving the Broncos the ball in Patriots territory. Denver got a field goal on the ensuing drive. As a matter of fact, all 18 points Denver scored on Sunday came from field goals, marking the first time a Bill Belichick-coached New England team lost without allowing a touchdown. The Patriots were 39-0 in such games before Sunday.

Advertisement

Newton was sacked four times for 24 yards, one of which was a strip-sack that the Patriots recovered. Jermaine Eluemunor, who started at right tackle, left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

Eluemunor’s injury, which caused the team to shuffle lineman, comes after the team placed guard Shaq Mason and center James Ferentz on the COVID-IR list earlier this week. Center David Andrews was already placed on injured reserve.

“It’s just football and kind of the next-man-up mentality,” Patriots interior lineman Joe Thuney said when asked if all the shuffling on the line is hurting the team. “We’ve got a lot of trust in the guys, everyone in that room – the coaches, players. It always comes down to execution, you’ve got to execute on Sundays. Regardless of positions, people, our whole room has that mentality of ‘next man up’ and ‘just got to execute better.’”

Thuney was disappointed that the Patriots’ running backs rushed for just 41 yards on 15 carries.

“Obviously wish we would have done a better job on opening some lanes for those running backs,” Thuney said. “We’ve got a great running back room…Got to take a look at the film and see what was going on. But I think everyone on the o-line, we just want to do better.”

While Thuney was hard on himself for the offensive line’s performance, running back James White was complimentary in what they were able to do with all of the injuries the group has suffered.

Advertisement

“You’ve got to give credit to those guys,” White said. “They’re moving to all different positions, new guys stepping in there. Those guys are competing, fighting their tails off trying to help us win football games so you’ve got to take your hat off to them. It’s definitely not easy swapping off different positions and knowing different plays and things of that nature, so those guys have been trying to fight for us.”

White didn’t have a great day rushing the ball (he had eight yards on four carries), but he did lead the team in receiving, catching eight passes for 65 yards. Meanwhile, Newton struggled to connect with his wide receivers, who as a group only had six receptions for 62 yards.

The Patriots had some offensive success in the fourth quarter, with two scoring drives and a third drive that ended in Broncos territory when they failed to convert on fourth down. Despite the stronger closing, White still harped on the offense’s poor play.

“Obviously, we have to find a way to get in a rhythm, offensively especially, and just get it going,” White said. “We’ve got to help our defense out. They did a great job stopping their offense in the red zone, and then we weren’t giving them any help in the beginning of the game. So we have to do a better job offensively going out there and stringing drives together and try to score points to help the defense out.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Matthew Slater
Patriots
'We're blessed to be doing what we’re doing': Matthew Slater's message on the Patriots making no excuses October 18, 2020 | 8:37 PM
NFL
Dolphins turn up heat on Jets and embattled Adam Gase, win 24-0 October 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM
Meanwhile in Tampa...
Tom Brady outplays Aaron Rodgers as the Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10 October 18, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Denver's Albert Okwuegbunam tries to run away from Kyle Dugger after catching a pass in the first half of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Twelve thoughts on the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Bill Belichick wasn't pleased with the way Sunday's game unfolded.
PATRIOTS
Patriots, previously 39-0, lose 1st game under Bill Belichick when not allowing touchdown October 18, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton had an unspectacular performance in his first game back from COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is 'moving forward' after first game since COVID-19 diagnosis October 18, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Julian Edelman throws a fourth quarter pass that he completed to quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ question-prompting loss October 18, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots' lack of practices, offensive line issues October 18, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 experience: 'It was unfortunate, but I'm past it' October 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Brandon McManus made six field goals in the Broncos' win over the Patriots.
Patriots
Brandon McManus' 6 field goals lift Broncos over Patriots October 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor out vs. Broncos with ankle injury October 18, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Cam Newton wished his son, Cashmere, a happy 1st birthday Sept. 30, and he wore cleats to celebrate the occasion Sunday, Oct. 18.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton sports custom cleats wishing son happy birthday October 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Cam Newton scrambles against the Broncos in the first half of Sunday's game
Patriots
Here is everything that happened in the Patriots' loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jim Davis
TOREY KRUG
Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post October 18, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Time will tell whether Gordon Hayward is with the Celtics next season.
CELTICS
What experts believe will happen with Gordon Hayward's future October 18, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robs Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna of a home run Saturday.
MLB
Mookie Betts, with another great grab, shows what Dodgers wanted October 17, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger Saturday.
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win over Atlanta Braves October 17, 2020 | 8:28 PM
Seth Wenig
NFL
Injury, illness force Broncos to leave Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon home October 17, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers landing on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Matt Grzelcyk is staying with the Bruins.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 4-year contract October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.
PATRIOTS
Patriots back at work, day after 5th player tested positive October 17, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Joe Thornton, pictured here with the San Jose Sharks, is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Bruin Joe Thornton, 41, to one-year deal October 17, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Justin Edmonds
Patriots
Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots October 17, 2020 | 1:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots open facility after shutting down due to positive COVID-19 test, will hold walkthrough Saturday October 17, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Damien Harris could carry a lot of the load on the ground Sunday
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
After difficult preparations, Patriots should get an easy win over the Broncos October 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman among four Patriots questionable vs. Broncos October 16, 2020 | 4:10 PM
The NCAA imposed sanctions on UMass on Friday.
UMASS
NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis October 16, 2020 | 2:59 PM
James Ferentz is reportedly being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 16, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara is reportedly in 'no rush' to make free agent decision October 16, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Rob Ninkovich in 2017.
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich shared a humorous Bill Belichick anecdote about facing Aaron Rodgers October 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM