Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 experience: ‘It was unfortunate, but I’m past it’

"I feel good. I’m just upset we lost the game. I don’t really care about the situation that happened."

Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. –Billie Weiss/Getty Images
October 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM

Stephon Gilmore reiterated Sunday that he never experienced any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Patriots cornerback, who returned to action in the team’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos, said he was pleased to play but more disappointed with the result than anything related to his own health.

“I feel good,” Gilmore said. “I’m just upset we lost the game. I don’t really care about the situation that happened.”

Gilmore shared on social media Wednesday, Oct. 7, that he had tested positive but was asymptomatic. The news came two days after the Patriots faced the Kansas City Chiefs, and Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton as New England stars sidelined by the virus.

On Monday, Oct. 12, Gilmore said on Instagram that he was “ready to be back in action.” He returned to practice Thursday, alongside Newton, then he registered three tackles in the loss to the Broncos. New England’s defense kept Denver out of the end zone but allowed six field goals.

Gilmore acknowledged it was a difficult stretch leading up to the game, and he called it “a blessing” to be back out there. He said he doesn’t take playing football for granted, noting that the situation was “unfortunate, but I’m past it.”

“It wasn’t easy, but a lot of things in life are not easy,” Gilmore said. “You’ve got to be able to take it on the chin and be ready to play. You can’t hold your head down. You’ve got to be mentally strong and go out there and compete for your teammates.”

Gilmore said it “felt great” to compete. He added that he didn’t feel rusty and doesn’t believe that the lack of practice time should be viewed as an excuse.

Some situations are out of one’s control, and Gilmore reminded himself of that as he navigated an unusual couple of weeks and prepared to play. When asked if he felt anxious to get on the field after the hiatus, Gilmore said that he always feels anxious to play and this week was no different.

“You’ve got to love it,” Gilmore said. “You’ve got to put your hard work in, and when you do that, that’s what you have to live with. I was just happy to be out there playing the game.”

TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore NFL

