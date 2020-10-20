Survey: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Cam Newton among NFL’s biggest complainers

An MI Bets survey found that fans believe Tom Brady complains the most out of all quarterbacks in the NFL and Bill Belichick complains the most of all head coaches.

Cam Newton was voted the second-biggest complainer among quarterbacks, and Patriots fans were deemed the second-biggest complainers after Dallas Cowboys fans.

Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Nick Foles rounded out the quarterback list. John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Matt Nagy, and Matt Rhule were part of the coaches list, and the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles fans came after the Patriots.

According to the survey, which included over 5,000 responses – 57 percent male, 43 percent female, and an average age of 36 – 47 percent of fans polled have unfollowed an NFL player because they complained too much.

Be careful, New England fans…if you complain about this list, you’ll be living up to your reputation.