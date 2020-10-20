Survey: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Cam Newton among NFL’s biggest complainers

Fans believe Brady whines the most of any quarterback.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are regarded by fans surveyed as some the biggest complainers in the NFL.
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are regarded by fans surveyed as some the biggest complainers in the NFL. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 20, 2020

An MI Bets survey found that fans believe Tom Brady complains the most out of all quarterbacks in the NFL and Bill Belichick complains the most of all head coaches.

Cam Newton was voted the second-biggest complainer among quarterbacks, and Patriots fans were deemed the second-biggest complainers after Dallas Cowboys fans.

Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Nick Foles rounded out the quarterback list. John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Matt Nagy, and Matt Rhule were part of the coaches list, and the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles fans came after the Patriots.

According to the survey, which included over 5,000 responses – 57 percent male, 43 percent female, and an average age of 36 – 47 percent of fans polled have unfollowed an NFL player because they complained too much.

Advertisement

Be careful, New England fans…if you complain about this list, you’ll be living up to your reputation.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jaylen Brown appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown nearly skipped the NBA restart after his grandfather's cancer diagnosis October 20, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Mookie Betts helped the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a 3-1 series deficit to the Atlanta Braves to advance to the World Series.
MOOKIE BETTS
4 things we learned from Pedro Moura's in-depth Mookie Betts profile October 20, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Bill Belichick thinks very highly of George Kittle.
NFL
Bill Belichick on George Kittle: 'He's as good as anybody that I've coached' October 20, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Karson Kuhlman will be on a two-way deal this year and a one way-deal next year.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman to 2-year deal October 20, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo with Bill Belichick during the 2014 preseason.
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 October 20, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Bruce Arena in 2020.
New England Revolution
Revolution played at home again, and lost again, this time to Philadelphia October 20, 2020 | 10:02 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2011, file photo, Mike Emrick speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Chicago. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Who is your all-time favorite play-by-play voice? October 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Marcus Smart TD Garden
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed being racially abused outside TD Garden in Players' Tribune column October 19, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Cam Newton
'I have to be better'
Cam Newton discussed 'weird' two weeks after positive COVID-19 test October 19, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Mike Vrabel intentional penalty
NFL
Mike Vrabel appeared to take an intentional penalty to help Titans' comeback win October 19, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Mookie NLCS catch
MLB
Mookie Betts catch, Cody Bellinger home run send Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years October 19, 2020 | 1:33 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo during the 49ers' win over the Rams.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16 October 19, 2020 | 12:35 AM
The Patriots had three turnovers in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots offensive players critique poor showing in loss to Broncos October 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
'We're blessed to be doing what we’re doing': Matthew Slater's message on the Patriots making no excuses October 18, 2020 | 8:37 PM
NFL
Dolphins turn up heat on Jets and embattled Adam Gase, win 24-0 October 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM
Meanwhile in Tampa...
Tom Brady outplays Aaron Rodgers as the Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10 October 18, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Denver's Albert Okwuegbunam tries to run away from Kyle Dugger after catching a pass in the first half of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Not enough 'quality skill players,' and other thoughts on the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Bill Belichick wasn't pleased with the way Sunday's game unfolded.
PATRIOTS
Patriots, previously 39-0, lose 1st game under Bill Belichick when not allowing touchdown October 18, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton had an unspectacular performance in his first game back from COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is 'moving forward' after first game since COVID-19 diagnosis October 18, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Julian Edelman throws a fourth quarter pass that he completed to quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ question-prompting loss October 18, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots' lack of practices, offensive line issues October 18, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 experience: 'It was unfortunate, but I'm past it' October 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Brandon McManus made six field goals in the Broncos' win over the Patriots.
Patriots
Brandon McManus' 6 field goals lift Broncos over Patriots October 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor out vs. Broncos with ankle injury October 18, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Cam Newton wished his son, Cashmere, a happy 1st birthday Sept. 30, and he wore cleats to celebrate the occasion Sunday, Oct. 18.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton sports custom cleats wishing son happy birthday October 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Cam Newton scrambles against the Broncos in the first half of Sunday's game
Patriots
Here is everything that happened in the Patriots' loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jim Davis
TOREY KRUG
Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post October 18, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Time will tell whether Gordon Hayward is with the Celtics next season.
CELTICS
What experts believe will happen with Gordon Hayward's future October 18, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robs Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna of a home run Saturday.
MLB
Mookie Betts, with another great grab, shows what Dodgers wanted October 17, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger Saturday.
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win over Atlanta Braves October 17, 2020 | 8:28 PM