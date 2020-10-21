Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR

The Patriots’ constant game with the COVID-IR and injured reserve lists continued Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, guard Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers were activated from the COVID-IR list.

Cowart reportedly received a positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 11 while Mason and Rivers were placed on the COVID-IR list on Saturday due to “close contact” with someone who tested positive for the virus. All three players were at Wednesday’s practice.

Running back Sony Michel and offensive lineman James Ferentz remain on the COVID-IR list for the Patriots. Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and it is unclear if Ferentz tested positive.

Advertisement

The Patriots also placed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemanor on injured reserve. Eluemanor, who has started at right tackle for four games this season, injured his ankle in the Patriots’ loss to the Broncos.

Center David Andrews, defensive lineman Beau Allen, and linebacker Josh Uche also returned to practice on Wednesday.

Andrews was placed on injured reserve after reportedly breaking his thumb in Week 2 while Allen and Uche have yet to play a game this season.

Allen was dealing with an undisclosed injury since the start of training camp and was placed on injured reserve before the season began.

Uche, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve after missing the first two games of the season due to ankle and foot injuries.

With all three returning to practice Wednesday, the team will have 21 days to place all of them on the active roster or they’ll be on injured reserve for the rest of the season.