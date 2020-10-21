Morning sports update: NFL insider lists Patriots among teams interested in wide receivers before trade deadline

The Dodgers defeated the Rays 8-3 in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts — who was traded to the Dodgers in February — hit a home run and stole two bases.

Our account actually stands for @ Markus Lynn Betts. 😱 pic.twitter.com/zKhVLUQC8E — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2020

Game 2 is set to get underway tonight at 8:08 p.m.

Also, the UEFA Champions League continues today with a slate of 3 p.m. ET kickoffs that include Liverpool vs. Ajax, Manchester City vs. Porto, and defending champions Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid.

The Patriots’ possible trade options: The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3rd, and the rumors will continue to fly as the Patriots — among other teams — search for potential upgrades.

New England has been linked to possible moves for wide receivers and a tight end.

On Tuesday’s edition of ESPN morning program “Get Up!,” NFL insider Dan Graziano discussed the potential market.

“We are now 13 days ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and one of the most interesting things to watch this year is going to be the wide receiver market,” said Graziano. “There are a lot of teams looking for wide receiver help. You look at New England, you look at Baltimore, you look at Green Bay.”

“The guys that are going to be available, look at guys in the last year of their contracts,” Graziano continued. “Cincinnati’s got a couple guys in A.J. Green and John Ross. Houston’s got a few of them, although they may not be eager to trade away more wide receivers from Deshaun Watson. Watch the wide receiver market as the trade deadline gets close.”

As far as Ross, the Bengals receiver who Cincinnati selected in the first round in 2017, NFL reporter Mike Garafolo confirmed in a recent NFL Network segment that the 24-year-old has approached the team about a trade.

From @gmfb: #Bengals WR John Ross approached the team about a trade recently. The speedster, in the last year of his rookie deal, hasn't been playing much of late and wants a fresh start if that's going to continue being the case. pic.twitter.com/0LbfY9ODb4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2020

Ross, who broke the NFL rookie combine 40-yard dash record in 2017 running it in 4.22 seconds, has flashed ability as a deep threat in the past, but has been unable to regularly establish himself in the Bengals’ offense.

As for the Texans, wide receivers Will Fuller and Kenny Stills are in the final years of their contracts, and potentially meet Graziano’s criteria as available trade targets.

Trivia: Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger became the fifth pair of former MVP winning teammates to homer in the same World Series game on Tuesday. The last time that happened was in 2002. Name the pair of MVP winners who did it in that World Series.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Outfielder and second baseman.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan have had some very similar battles: This includes Super Bowl LI.

Today's fun fact: Bill Belichick faced Kyle Shanahan three times when Shanahan was an offensive coordinator. The scores were 34-27, 34-27, and 34-28 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 21, 2020

Brad Stevens speaking with his doppelgänger, Pete Buttigieg:

📹 Brad Stevens joined @PeteButtigieg for his virtual campaign event tonight and had fun with their doppelganger/Indiana connections #Celtics #WBZ @BCCoachStevens pic.twitter.com/zCKQdwHsro — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 21, 2020

On this day: In 2007, the Red Sox completed a 3-1 series comeback to beat Cleveland, win the American League pennant, and advance to the World Series (which Boston would win).

After Cleveland scored runs in the 4th and 5th innings to close Boston’s lead to 3-2, rookie second baseman Dustin Pedroia delivered multiple big hits.

First, in the 7th, Pedroia smacked a two-run home run over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox some breathing room.

An inning later, he delivered a bases-clearing double to break the game open.

And for the final out, with the game well out of reach at 11-2, centerfielder Coco Crisp made a running catch in Fenway’s deep triangle.

Daily highlight: Mookie Betts, as he did in 2018, won America a free Taco Bell taco with this stolen base in the World Series.

MOOKIE BETTS IS OUR HERO!! With that stolen base, everyone in America wins a free taco! 🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/jYfUy1YMPo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

Trivia answer: Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent.