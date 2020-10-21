Patriots’ Week 7 injury report: James White not at practice Wednesday

The Patriots had good attendance in their first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Running back James White and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemanor were the only players that didn’t participate on Wednesday. Eluemanor, who left the Patriots’ game against the Broncos after he injured his ankle, was placed on injured reserve later in the day.

White missed practice for a non-injury related reason. He has missed two games this season to mourn the death of his father, who was killed in a car crash in September.

Six players returned to the practice field on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart, guard Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers were activated from the COVID-IR list. Center David Andrews, defensive tackle Beau Allen, and linebacker Josh Uche all practiced for the first time since they were placed on injured reserve. They have yet to be removed from injured reserve.

Of the six players to return, only Mason was listed on the injury report. He was limited at Wednesday’s practice due to a calf injury, which caused him to miss the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), and wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee) were also limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Edelman has dealt with the knee injury all season, causing some people to attribute his decreased production to the injury. He has just seven catches for 76 yards over the last three games.

As for the 49ers, running back Raheem Mostert and offensive tackle Trent Williams were among six players listed on their injury report Wednesday.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle – placed on IR)

RB James White (not injury related) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf) FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS