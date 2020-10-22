Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to add to Patriots’ recent woes

"It’s an exciting week. Get to go back to where it all started for my NFL career."

Jimmy Garopollo faces his old team for the first time on Sudnay.
Jimmy Garopollo faces his old team for the first time on Sudnay. –AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
October 22, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Jimmy Garoppolo arrived as a rookie quarterback in New England in 2014, it didn’t take long for his teammates to give Tom Brady’s new backup a nickname.

“What a lot of us used to call him is a ‘gamer,’” Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty recalled this week. “From the first time he took snaps in the preseason, he’d be making plays — whether it’s staying alive in the pocket, whether it’s making a great throw.

“I would just say he was a guy who somehow made big plays.”

Three seasons later, Garoppolo got his chance to show off those skills, starting two games in 2016 while Brady was serving his four-game suspension as part of the “Deflategate” scandal.

Advertisement

Once the player assumed to be Brady’s heir apparent in New England, Garoppolo now returns Sunday to face his former team for the first time since being traded to San Francisco (3-3) in 2017.

No longer the wide-eyed youngster waiting his turn, he’ll be back on what he called his “old stomping grounds” fresh off making it to his first Super Bowl as a starter last season. He’ll also be trying to add to the recent struggles of a Patriots team that is now being led by Cam Newton and finds itself below .500 through five games for the first time since 2001.

New England (2-3) hasn’t started 2-4 since Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000, when the Patriots went 5-11.

“It’s an exciting week. Get to go back to where it all started for my NFL career,” Garoppolo said. “Can’t wait until Sunday.”

Belichick said he sees a quarterback on film that has gotten better since the trade.

“He led the 49ers to the NFC championship last year … so I don’t think there’s any question about his skill level and what he’s been able to accomplish and what their team’s been able to accomplish,” Belichick said.

Advertisement

Garoppolo struggled earlier this season in losses to Arizona and Miami and missed two games with an ankle injury. But he is coming off a three-touchdown performance in last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

“We’ll be ready for his best,” Belichick said. “I’m sure we’ll get it.”

TOUGH CRITIQUE

Newton said this week that he is still far from playing his best football.

“I just haven’t been good,” he said. “I haven’t matched enough good plays together for my liking. That’s what it comes down to.”

Newton sat out the Patriots’ 26-10 loss at Kansas City on Oct. 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. In his first game back last week against the Broncos, Newton rushed for a season-high 76 yards. But he struggled in the passing game, completing 17 of 25 passes for 157 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He said he needs to be better making reads and with his placement of the ball to receivers.

“I know what I’m capable of,” he said. “My standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it.”

REMATCH

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will face off against a Belichick-coached defense for the first time since the Super Bowl following the 2016 season when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in Atlanta. The Falcons broke out to a 28-3 lead before losing in overtime. Shanahan also lost to New England as an OC in Washington in 2011 and in Houston in the 2009 season, both by 34-27 scores.

“Me personally, that’s what enjoy most probably about the sport. I love dealing with the type of people we get to deal with,” Shanahan said about coaching against someone like Belichick. “I love the athletes and I love the coaches, but what I enjoy is the X’s and O’s part and doing that stuff.”

HIGH PRAISE

Advertisement

Belichick has plenty of experience with dominant tight ends having coach Rob Gronkowski for nine years in New England. He sees a similar talent in San Francisco All-Pro George Kittle, who thrives both as a dominant run blocker and a threat in the passing game.

Kittle has 30 catches for 380 yards in four games this season.

“He does everything at a high level,” Belichick said. “He’s been as as good as anybody that I’ve coached or as good as anybody we’ve played against.”

FILLING IN

San Francisco’s offense took a hit when running back Raheem Mostert went down with a high ankle sprain last week that will sideline him for a few weeks. Backup Tevin Coleman is already out, leaving the bulk of the work to Jerick McKinnon and undrafted rookie Jamycal Hasty.

Hasty got his most extensive action yet last week when he had nine carries for 37 yards and helped close out the win over the Rams.

“I just like he came in the game and the moment wasn’t too big for him,” Shanahan said. “When he came in and gave us a little bit of a spark and helped us out.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football Jimmy Garoppolo

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton and the Patriots are looking to rebound from a bad loss to the Broncos.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says his performance hasn't 'been good' lately October 22, 2020 | 7:58 PM
NFL
Buccaneers-Raiders game moved from prime time after Trent Brown's COVID-19 test October 22, 2020 | 7:45 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White misses practice for second straight day October 22, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hoping to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are saying about the future of the 2-3 Patriots October 22, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location as hundreds stood in line Saturday to vote inside.
ELECTION
Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting October 22, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team October 22, 2020 | 3:22 PM
The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney.
PATRIOTS
How the Patriots' depleted offensive line has changed throughout the season October 22, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Daniel Theis is expected to be back for the start of training camp after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.
DANIEL THEIS
Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp October 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Stew Milne
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston Marathon runners raise $32.1 million October 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox 'dumb' for letting Mookie Betts go October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFL
Pete Carroll says Seahawks are 'tuned into' the possibility of signing Antonio Brown October 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base's Mafia nickname October 22, 2020 | 2:59 AM
NBA
What Tyronn Lue said about following Doc Rivers as Clippers coach October 22, 2020 | 2:51 AM
NFL
Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown's COVID test October 21, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Bill Belichick is looking to fix the Patriots offense.
Patriots
Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next October 21, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats.
PATRIOTS
Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR October 21, 2020 | 8:15 PM
WORLD SERIES
David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: 'It is what it is' October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Kyle and Mike Shanahan
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared the coaching styles of Mike and Kyle Shanahan October 21, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
In defense of the Mookie Betts trade ... sort of October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
John Ross Patriots trade rumors
Patriots
What an NFL insider had to say about the Patriots' trade rumors ahead of the deadline October 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Nick Saban
'It’s a reminder of the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots' October 21, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady speaks with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
Patriots
It's time to pick a side in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate October 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Loon Mountain
SKI SEASON
5 things to know about ski season during the coronavirus pandemic October 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NFL
NFL teams going for 2 at record-setting rate October 21, 2020 | 2:41 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
MLB
Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger homer as Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in World Series opener October 21, 2020 | 1:58 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are regarded by fans surveyed as some the biggest complainers in the NFL.
NFL
Survey: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Cam Newton among NFL's biggest complainers October 20, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Jaylen Brown appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown nearly skipped the NBA restart after his grandfather's cancer diagnosis October 20, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Mookie Betts helped the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a 3-1 series deficit to the Atlanta Braves to advance to the World Series.
MOOKIE BETTS
4 things we learned from Pedro Moura's in-depth Mookie Betts profile October 20, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Bill Belichick thinks very highly of George Kittle.
NFL
Bill Belichick on George Kittle: 'He's as good as anybody that I've coached' October 20, 2020 | 1:01 PM