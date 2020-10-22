What NFL experts are saying about the future of the 2-3 Patriots

People have mixed opinions about how the team will fare long term.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hoping to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hoping to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers. –Stew Milne/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 22, 2020 | 5:07 PM

Sitting at 2-3, with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon, the Patriots are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture.

While it’s still relatively early in the season – and COVID-19 complications and injuries have had a major effect – it’s clear through five games this team doesn’t have the same offensive firepower as the vast majority of Patriots teams over the past few decades.

Experts around the league have mixed thoughts about how New England will fare the rest of the season and whether or not there’s cause for concern in Foxborough.

Advertisement

Starting with NFL Media’s Cynthia Frelund, she gives the Patriots a 56 percent chance to make the playoffs. That’s well behind the Buffalo Bills (83) percent and ahead of the Miami Dolphins (40 percent). The New York Jets are nowhere to be found in the video.

Fantasy Sports expert Bill Enright, speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg, said he thinks the Patriots are “actually pretty good,” despite all the uncertainty surrounding the team.

Enright acknowledged that the Patriots aren’t good by the standards of a franchise that won 17 out of 20 AFC East championships, but he doesn’t think it makes sense to view this team through that lens.

“By regular, mortal, NFL standards, I think the Pats are a pretty good team,” he said.

He pointed out that the Patriots are averaging 5.1 yards per rush, which is fifth in the NFL. They’re still “incredibly well-coached” and have committed the fewest penalties in the league. The Patriots, Enright noted, are also fifth in the league in forced turnovers despite missing several key defensive players.

Enright expects the Patriots to finish the regular season 10-6 and make the playoffs. He didn’t specify if they’ll do so as a division champion or a wild card team.

Advertisement

Pat McAfee, speaking on his show, The Pat McAfee Show, said he was surprised the Patriots lost the way they did Sunday.

“They lost to Brandon McManus,” McAfee said. “Not even the Denver Broncos. They lost to a kicker who had one of the biggest days in the history of kicking.”

He expected the Patriots to waltz into the end zone on their final drive and escape with a 19-18 win. When they didn’t, he felt compelled to ask the question “Does this team stink?”

He said it’s possible Cam Newton will have an off game again and pave the way for Jarrett Stidham to enter, but he doesn’t think that’s likely. McAfee said it’s possible the Broncos dud was just an outlier, and he believes they’ll turn it around.

“I don’t think it’s time to panic,” McAfee said.

NFL Network’s Joe Thomas’s view is a lot less rosy.

“I know we’re not used to seeing it, but this is just who the Patriots are,” Thomas said. “They’re a .500 team.”

He noted that Newton is making a lot of mistakes and having trouble throwing the ball downfield. Thomas pointed out that Newton has only thrown seven deep passes all season, which is fewer than Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, and Mitch Trubisky’s individual totals.

In addition, Thomas said the members of the offense can’t seem to get on the same page. Though the COVID situation and lack of practice time may be part of the problem, Thomas thinks the issues are larger than that.

Advertisement

He said they might sneak into the playoffs because of their defense and coaching, but he doesn’t expect them to make any sort of a run if they get there.

Said Thomas: “Their offensive firepower is just not there anymore.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location as hundreds stood in line Saturday to vote inside.
ELECTION
Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting October 22, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team October 22, 2020 | 3:22 PM
The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney.
PATRIOTS
How the Patriots' depleted offensive line has changed throughout the season October 22, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Daniel Theis is expected to be back for the start of training camp after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.
DANIEL THEIS
Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp October 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Stew Milne
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston Marathon runners raise $32.1 million October 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox 'dumb' for letting Mookie Betts go October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFL
Pete Carroll says Seahawks are 'tuned into' the possibility of signing Antonio Brown October 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base's Mafia nickname October 22, 2020 | 2:59 AM
NBA
What Tyronn Lue said about following Doc Rivers as Clippers coach October 22, 2020 | 2:51 AM
NFL
Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown's COVID test October 21, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Bill Belichick is looking to fix the Patriots offense.
Patriots
Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next October 21, 2020 | 10:04 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White not at practice Wednesday October 21, 2020 | 8:24 PM
Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats.
PATRIOTS
Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR October 21, 2020 | 8:15 PM
WORLD SERIES
David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: 'It is what it is' October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Kyle and Mike Shanahan
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared the coaching styles of Mike and Kyle Shanahan October 21, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
In defense of the Mookie Betts trade ... sort of October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
John Ross Patriots trade rumors
Patriots
What an NFL insider had to say about the Patriots' trade rumors ahead of the deadline October 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Nick Saban
'It’s a reminder of the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots' October 21, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady speaks with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
Patriots
It's time to pick a side in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate October 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Loon Mountain
SKI SEASON
5 things to know about ski season during the coronavirus pandemic October 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NFL
NFL teams going for 2 at record-setting rate October 21, 2020 | 2:41 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
MLB
Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger homer as Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in World Series opener October 21, 2020 | 1:58 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are regarded by fans surveyed as some the biggest complainers in the NFL.
NFL
Survey: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Cam Newton among NFL's biggest complainers October 20, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Jaylen Brown appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown nearly skipped the NBA restart after his grandfather's cancer diagnosis October 20, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Mookie Betts helped the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a 3-1 series deficit to the Atlanta Braves to advance to the World Series.
MOOKIE BETTS
4 things we learned from Pedro Moura's in-depth Mookie Betts profile October 20, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Bill Belichick thinks very highly of George Kittle.
NFL
Bill Belichick on George Kittle: 'He's as good as anybody that I've coached' October 20, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Karson Kuhlman will be on a two-way deal this year and a one way-deal next year.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman to 2-year deal October 20, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo with Bill Belichick during the 2014 preseason.
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 October 20, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Bruce Arena in 2020.
New England Revolution
Revolution played at home again, and lost again, this time to Philadelphia October 20, 2020 | 10:02 AM