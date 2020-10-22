Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team
The Patriots Hall of Fame announced its all-dynasty team as part of an exhibit celebrating the franchise’s success in the past two decades.
The team was picked by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots from 2001-2019.
Every member of the team played in a Super Bowl and all but four of the 42 won at least one Super Bowl title. Thirty-five won more than one and 39 played in multiple Super Bowls.
Collectively, the team boasts 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories each.
The average tenure with the Patriots for a selection was 8.4 years. The team features five members of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team and eight NFL All-Decade Team players, along with eight Patriots Hall of Famers. The players collectively earned 61 Associated Press All-Pro honors and 77 Pro Bowl berths.
Patriots’ all-dynasty team
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork
Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich
Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer
Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore
Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty
Quarterback: Tom Brady
Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White
Fullback: James Develin
Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham
Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder
Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney
Center: Dan Koppen
Kicker: Adam Vinatieri
Punter: Ryan Allen
Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs
Punt returner: Julian Edelman
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo
Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona
Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola.
The exhibit opens Oct. 23 at the Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place.
“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”
