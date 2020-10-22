How the Patriots’ depleted offensive line has changed throughout the season

Several players have been out, and several others have had to take on different roles.

The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney.
The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 22, 2020 | 2:14 PM

One of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s most challenging tasks this season – and there have certainly been many – has been constantly re-shuffling the offensive line as various players have dealt with injuries and COVID-19-related absences.

Injury reports so far this year have been bountiful. As a result, many linemen have adjusted to new spots and several rookies have had key roles.

Here’s how the offensive line has evolved from week to week.

Week 1 starters: Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, left guard: Joe Thuney, center: David Andrews, right guard: Shaq Mason, right tackle: Jermaine Eluemunor.

Michael Onwenu rotated in at right tackle with Eluemunor, earning praise from Belichick for his versatility and ability to adjust quickly to new roles.

Advertisement

In other news, center James Ferentz joined the team mid-week.

Week 2: LT: Wynn, LG: Thuney, C: Andrews, RG: Mason, RT: Eluemunor.

Onwenu rotated in at right tackle with Eluemunor again.

Andrews missed practice Wednesday with a hand injury and returned for the media portion of drills Thursday with a cast covering his wrist. He didn’t practice Friday and had surgery on his right thumb before heading to injured reserve.

Week 3: LT: Wynn, LG: Onwenu, C: Thuney, RG: Mason, RT: Eluemunor.

With Andrews out for the foreseeable future, the Patriots had to adjust. Wynn was listed as questionable with a calf injury. He ended up playing, and Thuney – who had specialized at left guard since the Patriots drafted him in 2016 – made the switch to center for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the second time in three games, marking the first time since 1983 that they had 200-plus within the first three games of a season.

Week 4: LT: Wynn, LG: Thuney, C: Ferentz, RG: Onwenu, RT: Justin Herron.

With Mason (calf) out, the Patriots had to adapt once again against the Kansas City Chiefs. Thuney slid back to his typical spot, Ferentz got the start at center, Onwenu slid to right guard, and fellow rookie Herron made his first career start. Eluemunor was officially listed as questionable with a migraine.

Advertisement

Onwenu and Herron had both proven themselves early, but it was still noteworthy that the Patriots were starting two rookies on the offensive line.

Week 5: BYE

Mason and Wynn were both limited as a result of lingering calf injuries. As COVID-19 updates dominated the news cycle, and the game was postponed, both players had more time to rest and recuperate.

Thuney was spotted back in the building Saturday.

Week 6: LT: Herron, LG: Wynn, C: Thuney, RG: Onwenu, RT: Eluemunor.

The Patriots placed Ferentz on the COVID-19 Reserve list. Mason and Wynn were deemed questionable heading into the matchup against the Denver Broncos, then the team placed Mason, running back Sony Michel, and defensive end Derek Rivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Herron at left tackle, Wynn slid to left guard. Thuney’s return was a welcome sight for the Patriots, but it wasn’t enough as they lost to the Broncos.

Eluemunor left the game with an ankle injury, bringing in Hjalte Froholdt and forcing the Patriots to adjust. Later in the week, the Patriots placed Eluemunor on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next three games.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, whose reporting was relied upon heavily in this story, views the likely starting five, if everything stays as is, as: LT: Wynn, LG: Thuney, C: Andrews, RG: Mason, RT: Onwenu.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4:25 p.m.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team October 22, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Daniel Theis is expected to be back for the start of training camp after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.
DANIEL THEIS
Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp October 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Stew Milne
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston Marathon runners raise $32.1 million October 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox 'dumb' for letting Mookie Betts go October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFL
Pete Carroll says Seahawks are 'tuned into' the possibility of signing Antonio Brown October 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base's Mafia nickname October 22, 2020 | 2:59 AM
NBA
What Tyronn Lue said about following Doc Rivers as Clippers coach October 22, 2020 | 2:51 AM
NFL
Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown's COVID test October 21, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Bill Belichick is looking to fix the Patriots offense.
Patriots
Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next October 21, 2020 | 10:04 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White not at practice Wednesday October 21, 2020 | 8:24 PM
Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats.
PATRIOTS
Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR October 21, 2020 | 8:15 PM
WORLD SERIES
David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: 'It is what it is' October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Kyle and Mike Shanahan
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared the coaching styles of Mike and Kyle Shanahan October 21, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
In defense of the Mookie Betts trade ... sort of October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
John Ross Patriots trade rumors
Patriots
What an NFL insider had to say about the Patriots' trade rumors ahead of the deadline October 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Nick Saban
'It’s a reminder of the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots' October 21, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady speaks with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
Patriots
It's time to pick a side in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate October 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Loon Mountain
SKI SEASON
5 things to know about ski season during the coronavirus pandemic October 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NFL
NFL teams going for 2 at record-setting rate October 21, 2020 | 2:41 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
MLB
Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger homer as Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in World Series opener October 21, 2020 | 1:58 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are regarded by fans surveyed as some the biggest complainers in the NFL.
NFL
Survey: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Cam Newton among NFL's biggest complainers October 20, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Jaylen Brown appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown nearly skipped the NBA restart after his grandfather's cancer diagnosis October 20, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Mookie Betts helped the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a 3-1 series deficit to the Atlanta Braves to advance to the World Series.
MOOKIE BETTS
4 things we learned from Pedro Moura's in-depth Mookie Betts profile October 20, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Bill Belichick thinks very highly of George Kittle.
NFL
Bill Belichick on George Kittle: 'He's as good as anybody that I've coached' October 20, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Karson Kuhlman will be on a two-way deal this year and a one way-deal next year.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman to 2-year deal October 20, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo with Bill Belichick during the 2014 preseason.
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 October 20, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Bruce Arena in 2020.
New England Revolution
Revolution played at home again, and lost again, this time to Philadelphia October 20, 2020 | 10:02 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2011, file photo, Mike Emrick speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Chicago. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Who is your all-time favorite play-by-play voice? October 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Marcus Smart TD Garden
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed being racially abused outside TD Garden in Players' Tribune column October 19, 2020 | 5:09 PM