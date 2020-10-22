Patriots’ Week 7 injury report: James White misses practice for second straight day

Adam Butler, Kyle Dugger, Julian Edelman, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers were all limited at Thursday's practice.

James White.
James White did not practice on Wednesday. –Steven Senne/AP Photo
October 22, 2020 | 6:40 PM

The Patriots had good attendance for the second straight practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers.

Running back James White was the only player to miss Patriots practice on Thursday, marking the second straight day he’s been out of practice. He missed practice again for a non-injury related reason, according to the team.

White has missed two games this season to mourn the death of his father, who was killed in a car crash in September.

Defensive end Derek Rivers was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited at practice due to a back injury. Rivers was activated from the COVID-IR list Wednesday. He did not test positive for COVID-19 but missed the Broncos game because he was in close contact with someone who did have it.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), and wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee) were all limited for the second consecutive practice.

Edelman has dealt with the knee injury all season, causing some to attribute his decreased production to the injury. He has just seven catches for 76 yards over the last three games.

As for the 49ers, running back Raheem Mostert was out of practice on Thursday while offensive tackle Trent Williams was upgraded to a limited participant.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE Derek Rivers (back)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)
S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Trent Williams (ankle)
RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

