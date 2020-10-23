Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman happy to have normal practice week

"I was pretty excited to go out and practice and have a normal week."

Bill Belichick and the Patriots were finally able to have a normal week of preparation.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots were finally able to have a normal week of preparation. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 23, 2020 | 4:26 PM

The Patriots have had a pretty wild October.

On just the second day of the month, quarterback Cam Newton received a positive COVID-19 test, making him the first of eight Patriots players to wind up on the COVID-IR list in October.

After more positive tests came in following their game against the Chiefs, the Patriots had to close down their facilities on multiple occasions, and their game against the Broncos was delayed twice.

Now, after going nearly a week without a positive COVID-19 test, the team was able to have a normal workweek. For the first time since the lead-up to their game against the Chiefs, the Patriots practiced three times in one week.

Advertisement

Head coach Bill Belichick said the team had virtual meetings on Wednesday, but was finally able to have their normal team meetings on Thursday and Friday.

“Yeah, it was great to be able to get back on the field and have a pretty normal week,” Belichick told reporters Friday. “… I think we all appreciate that — maybe took it for granted a little bit from the way it was in the past because it was always that way. But, now having experienced the other side of it — you know, players dressing in a bubble and driving home and having to shower and things like that — it’s just a lot of little inconveniences that as a team, players and coaches, that we’ve had that we didn’t have here for a few days.

“And now that we have them back, I think there’s definitely an appreciation. I know there is. I have it, and I know a lot of our players feel it as well, just to be able to do things on kind of a normal basis. So, that’s been positive for the team, and I think their attitude and energy has reflected that.”

One of those players who took things for granted was Julian Edelman. The receiver said that he found the saying “You always want what you can’t have” to be true after what the team has experienced these last few weeks.

Advertisement

“I never thought it would come to this, but I was pretty excited to go out and practice and have a normal week,” Edelman said. “It’s a huge part of how you build confidence, especially with a young unit and a young team. When you go out and can see yourself do it on film and the guy next to you doing the right thing, you get experience doing it.”

Another player grateful to be back at practice is wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. He said he wasn’t a big fan of the type of work he’s had to do recently.

“I’ll tell you, it’s awful,” Olszewski said. “I don’t know how y’all do it, sitting at a desk all day, staring at a computer. It’s tough to do because you don’t get to let off any steam, you know? I can’t speak for anybody else, but I don’t love meetings.

“I love playing football. But the meetings are important. So when you have to go to meetings and you don’t get to go on a field and use what you just learned, it’s tough because you’re like ‘man,’ and it’s tough just sitting at a desk all day and not getting to go on the field and do it.”

The Patriots are scheduled to host the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick's compliments of George Kittle were a 'slight jab' at Rob Gronkowski October 23, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo heads to New England for the first time since he was traded.
Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ready for return to New England October 23, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Deion Branch Super Bowl MVP
Patriots
Deion Branch wasn't happy about being left off the Patriots' All-Dynasty team October 23, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to bounce back against the Broncos.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-49ers game October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning Saturday.
DANIEL BARD
Former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard wins NL Comeback Player of the Year October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Garopollo faces his old team for the first time on Sudnay.
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to add to Patriots' recent woes October 22, 2020 | 8:35 PM
Cam Newton and the Patriots are looking to rebound from a bad loss to the Broncos.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says his performance hasn't 'been good' lately October 22, 2020 | 7:58 PM
NFL
Buccaneers-Raiders game moved from prime time after Trent Brown's COVID-19 test October 22, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The NHL will provide an update on its plans on Thursday.
NHL
NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend October 22, 2020 | 7:33 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White misses practice for second straight day October 22, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hoping to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are saying about the future of the 2-3 Patriots October 22, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location as hundreds stood in line Saturday to vote inside.
ELECTION
Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting October 22, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team October 22, 2020 | 3:22 PM
The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney.
PATRIOTS
How the Patriots' depleted offensive line has changed throughout the season October 22, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Daniel Theis is expected to be back for the start of training camp after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.
DANIEL THEIS
Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp October 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Stew Milne
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston Marathon runners raise $32.1 million October 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox 'dumb' for letting Mookie Betts go October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFL
Pete Carroll says Seahawks are 'tuned into' the possibility of signing Antonio Brown October 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base's Mafia nickname October 22, 2020 | 2:59 AM
NBA
What Tyronn Lue said about following Doc Rivers as Clippers coach October 22, 2020 | 2:51 AM
NFL
Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown's COVID test October 21, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Bill Belichick is looking to fix the Patriots offense.
Patriots
Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next October 21, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats.
PATRIOTS
Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR October 21, 2020 | 8:15 PM
WORLD SERIES
David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: 'It is what it is' October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Kyle and Mike Shanahan
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared the coaching styles of Mike and Kyle Shanahan October 21, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
In defense of the Mookie Betts trade ... sort of October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
John Ross Patriots trade rumors
Patriots
What an NFL insider had to say about the Patriots' trade rumors ahead of the deadline October 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Nick Saban
'It’s a reminder of the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots' October 21, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady speaks with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
Patriots
It's time to pick a side in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate October 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM