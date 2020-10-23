Morning sports update: Deion Branch wasn’t happy about being left off the Patriots’ All-Dynasty team

Tonight, the Revolution face Nashville SC at 8:30 p.m. in a critical regular-season game as both teams jockey for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

And the World Series resumes, with the Dodgers and Rays getting underway at 8:08 p.m. The series is currently tied 1-1.

On Sunday, the Patriots face the 49ers at 4:25 p.m.

Deion Branch’s reaction: The Patriots announced an “All-Dynasty Team” earlier this week, assembling a roster of the best players from the team’s remarkable run over the last 20 years.

While many of the choices for the roster were obvious, apparently some were not. Namely, the wide receiver position presented one glaring omission: Deion Branch.

A second-round pick in 2002, Branch became a go-to target for Tom Brady, and the rapport that the two developed become instrumental in clutch situations. Though Branch never eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a regular season, he notched some of the team’s biggest players over multiple Super Bowl runs.

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, Branch caught 10 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He also made the pivotal catch to get New England in field goal range for Adam Vinatieri’s winning kick.

A year later, Branch tied Jerry Rice’s then-record for Super Bowl catches in a single game with 11, totaling 133 yards as the Patriots won back-to-back titles. For his efforts, Branch won Super Bowl XXXIX MVP.

Yet Branch was left off the team’s dynasty roster, a decision that Branch had predictable reaction to on Twitter:

Trivia: What former NFL player, originally selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 1975 NFL draft, went on to win a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1984?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He retired from the NFL after the 1980 season, but was talked into playing again before his trade to San Francisco in 1982.

A cryptic tweet from Stephon Gilmore:

Saw a lot of peoples true colors in 2020. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) October 23, 2020

A little more on Daniel Bard winning Comeback Player of the Year:

🔊 Respect from your peers means everything. Daniel Bard is the @MLB_PLAYERS Choice for NL Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/QdeinhLgsW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 22, 2020

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox won a back and forth Game 1 of the World Series against the Cardinals, 11-9.

Mark Bellhorn’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th boomed off the right field foul pole and gave Boston the decisive lead:

Daily highlight: Rangers forward Kemar Roofe scored what will undoubtedly be one of the best goals of the season in a 2-0 win against Standrad Liege in a Europa League game on Wednesday.

After running through defenders, he chipped the goalkeeper from midfield:

Trivia answer: Russ Francis