Patriots activate center David Andrews off IR

The Patriots are getting some much-needed help back on their offensive line.

Starting center David Andrews was activated off injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will likely play for the Patriots against the 49ers on Sunday.

Andrews was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 3 after he reportedly broke the thumb on his snapping hand in Week 2 against Seattle. Joe Thuney and James Ferentz filled in at center over the last three games.

The Patriots felt the absence of their captain on the offensive line against the Broncos. Quarterback Cam Newton was sacked four times in the loss and the Patriots’ running backs rushed for just 41 yards on 15 carries.

Andrews may not be the only starting offensive lineman making his return Sunday. Guard Shaq Mason, who was out for the Patriots’ last two games, is questionable for Sunday. A calf injury held Mason out of the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs. He missed last week’s game after he was placed on the COVID-IR list due to coming in close contact with someone who had the virus.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen and linebacker Josh Uche were not activated off injured reserve, ruling them out for Sunday’s game. Like Andrews, Allen and Uche returned to practice this week. Allen has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season while Uche was placed on the list the same week as Andrews. The Patriots will have roughly two weeks to activate them or they will be on injured reserve for the rest of the season.