Bill Belichick says Patriots ‘absolutely’ plan to stick with Cam Newton as starting quarterback

Following a game in which Cam Newton threw three interceptions and was unable to inspire the Patriots’ offense amid the worst home loss of Bill Belichick’s New England tenure, the longtime coach was asked a simple question during the postgame press conference.

Would Newton — who has thrown zero touchdowns and five interceptions in his last two games (both losses) — remain the Patriots’ starting quarterback?

“Absolutely,” Belichick responded. “Just wanted to get [Stidham] a little experience here.”

On the team’s performance overall, Belichick acknowledged the team’s collective struggles.

“We were clearly out-coached, outplayed. Just out-everything,” Belichick admitted.

In his assessment of the loss, Belichick placed blame across the whole team.

“I think we need to do better job in all areas,” he explained. “I don’t think there’s anything you could say that we don’t need work on. So they all work together. Obviously we weren’t good on third down on either side of the ball. We weren’t good in the red area. The opportunities that we had we didn’t, weren’t able to capitalize on. We turned the ball over. One takeaway, basically. So we just, just need to be better everywhere.”

On his opponent — which included former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — Belichick gave credit.

“The 49ers are a good team. Kyle did a good job, like he always does. And but we just, we just didn’t do enough and look at what the results were.”

