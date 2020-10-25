Cam Newton called his decision-making in Sunday’s loss ‘inexcusable’

"I think that's the most frustrating thing."

Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 25, 2020

When asked to dissect his interception to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton took a long pause to locate that particular play in his mental archives.

“That’s sad when you have to think about it,” said Newton, who threw three picks on the day in New England’s 33-6 loss.

Newton then clarified that he saw Warner and lost him moments later before eying Jakobi Meyers too much and making his intentions obvious. He said he should have just thrown the ball away.

“The decision-making is inexcusable, and I think that’s the most frustrating thing,” Newton said.

Advertisement

He finished the day 9 for 15 for 98 yards before coach Bill Belichick replaced him with Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter. Belichick made it clear the plan is “absolutely” to stick with Newton as the team’s starter going forward.

Newton knows he’ll have to piece together a far better performance next week for the Patriots to have a chance against the Buffalo Bills, and he’s eager for the challenge of getting back on track. When asked how confident he is that he can be the guy to help the Patriots regroup, he responded: “Without a doubt.”

“It’s a lot of it mental,” Newton said. “I’m not going to point fingers at nobody else being the fact that I just didn’t get the job done. And when you have a performance like that going against a team like this, what happened tonight will happen again. So like I said, it’s a distasteful taste and feeling, but yet here moving forward you just got to get on a roll. We just got to get one.”

Newton said his throwing shoulder is “fine,” and a non-issue. He doesn’t think his woes recently are a product of a mechanical breakdown. Rather, he believes he’s been “pressing too much” and his energy has been off. He said it’s not rewarding going out there with “this aura about yourself that’s not you,” adding that he’s “put this team in a rut” of late.

Advertisement

He noted that it was a “very disappointing” game, adding that the crux of his personal struggles is him not playing well. It may sound simple, but he’s confident the best fix is to execute at a higher level.

As for his lack of a connection with wide receiver Julian Edelman – whose lone catch came on a pass from Jarrett Stidham late – Newton acknowledged they have have to “figure it out.”

“Our Wi-Fi is definitely off,” Newton said. “And it’s frustrating because knowing the person Julian is and knowing the body of work that he puts in each and every week and day and from preparation to biometrically with his body, you fall in love with a person like that. And with me, I just want to win. I just want to find a way to win. And here of late, that hasn’t been the case.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
13 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers October 25, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback October 25, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 4 touchdown passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20 October 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I miss good QB play': A former Patriots player was not impressed with Cam Newton October 25, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Joe Thuney left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS
Joe Thuney and Justin Herron leave Patriots-49ers game with ankle injuries October 25, 2020 | 7:11 PM
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans watches his missed game tying field goal Sunday.
NFL
Steelers hold off Titans as Stephen Gostkowski misses late field goal October 25, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The Bills celebrate an interception against the Jets.
NFL
Bills end 2-game skid with 18-10 victory over winless Jets October 25, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ANTONIO BROWN
Here are Antonio Brown's reported contract details with the Buccaneers October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's everything that happened in Patriots' loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media.
SPORTS NEWS
Sports came back in 2020. Now comes the hard part. October 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer celebrates his touchdown with Jahmin Muse.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's bounce-back win over Georgia Tech October 24, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Phil Jurkovec led Boston College to their fourth win of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Phil Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27 October 24, 2020 | 8:10 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Watch: Rob Gronkowski meets baby rhino named after him October 24, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had battled many times over the years.
TOM BRADY
Peyton Manning breaks down Tom Brady in NFL 'Detail' episode October 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots activate center David Andrews off IR October 24, 2020 | 5:10 PM
The 49ers will be without Raheem Mostert against the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots vs. 49ers
49ers will be without starting safeties, Raheem Mostert vs. Patriots October 24, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
NBA reportedly targeting Dec. 22 as start date for upcoming season October 24, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be teammates once again.
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers October 24, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Julian Edelman explained why Jerry Rice was an inspiration to him.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman shares why 49ers legend Jerry Rice was an 'inspiration' to him October 24, 2020 | 10:11 AM
It's time for Cam Newton and the Patriots to get the ball into the hands of N'Keal Harry.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
It’s not Tom Brady facing Jimmy Garoppolo, but this game is big for both the Patriots and 49ers October 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots were finally able to have a normal week of preparation.
Patriots
Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman happy to have normal practice week October 23, 2020 | 4:26 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick's compliments of George Kittle were a 'slight jab' at Rob Gronkowski October 23, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo heads to New England for the first time since he was traded.
Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ready for return to New England October 23, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Deion Branch Super Bowl MVP
Patriots
Deion Branch wasn't happy about being left off the Patriots' All-Dynasty team October 23, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to bounce back against the Broncos.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-49ers game October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM