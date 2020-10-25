‘Why are you dressing like that?’: Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits

If Cam Newton is playing the way he currently is, then he can’t dress the way he wants to, according to former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia.

The Patriots quarterback threw three interceptions and just 98 yards in a 33-6 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, which ended with Newton getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Newton also wore another stylish outfit to Sunday’s game, like he usually does with every game.

On NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers postgame show, Garcia said Newton can’t be dressing the way he is if he’s struggling.

“You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half, there’s nothing good going your way,” Garcia said. “Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers “Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'”

The show’s host said to Garcia: “This sounds like this is personal, here.”

“This just goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium, but yet what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy,” Garcia replied.

When the show’s other analyst asked brought up Joe Namath wearing fur coats all the time, Garcia said it was OK for Namath to do that.

“When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and you go out and do it, wear whatever the hell you want,” Garcia said. “But you know, right now I’m not buying it (with Cam Newton).”

NBC Sports Bay Area posted the original video on its Twitter account but deleted it not long after.

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020