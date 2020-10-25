N’Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers

Harry suffered a head injury at the end of the first quarter.

N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Image
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM

An already thin Patriots receiving corps was stretched even thinner on Sunday.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is out for the remainder of Sunday’s game due to a head injury. On the final play of the first quarter, Cam Newton threw Harry a pass over the middle to try and pick up a first down on third and 8.

Harry dropped the ball when 49ers cornerback Tarvarius Moore hit him, forcing fourth down. The Patriots ended up with a field goal on the possession.

Harry went back to the locker room after being evaluated in the blue tent on the Patriots’ sideline. He will not return.

Earlier in the game, Harry caught a pass for six yards. For the season, the second-year receiver has 19 catches for 172 yards.

TOPICS: Patriots

