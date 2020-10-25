Tony Dungy on the Patriots’ woes: ‘I’m not sure this is salvageable’

Tony Dungy has the utmost respect for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, calling him “the best fixer of problems I’ve ever seen.”

Dungy, however, speaking on NBC during Sunday Night Football’s halftime show, acknowledged he’s not positive Belichick can lead the Patriots back into contention this season. He believes there might simply be too many glaring issues to rectify.

“I’m not sure this is salvageable,” Dungy said. “It just looks like it’s getting worse. There’s no continuity on offense or defense.”

The Patriots, who were steamrolled, 33-6, by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, have now lost three straight games for the first time since 2002. This is also the first time they’ve lost back-to-back home games since 2008, which is the last time they missed the playoffs. They last lost by 27-plus points at home in 1998.

New England travels to Buffalo to face the AFC East-leading Bills on Sunday, Nov. 1. A win would put the Patriots back in the division race, while a loss would drop them to 2-5 and make a playoff surge highly improbable.