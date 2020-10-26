Where does the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure?

Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM

Let’s face it: If Sunday’s loss to the 49ers taught us one thing, it’s that maybe there are days it’s better not to have any fans in the stands.

Because if Gillette Stadium was full Sunday, it would have been even more ugly than it already was. A punchless offense and sluggish defense had no answer for old pal Jimmy Garoppolo, as San Francisco rolled to a shockingly easy 33-6 win over the Patriots.

Blowouts of New England — and I’m talking about “Let’s get everybody into the game” sort of blowouts — in the Bill Belichick era have been few and far between. Honestly, it’s hard to find many duds from the last 20 years as bad as what we all saw Sunday afternoon for a few reasons. Even in the gruesome losses, the Patriots have been able to find something salvageable. And long term, maybe some sort of good news will come from the ghastly loss.

Advertisement

In the short term, it’s hard to look at the numbers and not shudder: Cam Newton was 9-for-15 for 98 yards with one sack and three interceptions before being yanked late in the game for Jarrett Stidham. At halftime, San Francisco had more first downs than the New England offense had plays from scrimmage. The Niners didn’t punt until garbage time. And the Patriots have now lost three in a row for the first time since 2002. It’s not Halloween yet, but the fact of the matter is: If, as Bill Parcells suggested, you are what your record says you are, at 2-4, New England is one of the AFC’s bottom feeders.

Are the 2020 Patriots capable of responding? Only time will tell. But in the spirit of giving that defeat some sort of historical context, here are five other epic clunkers New England suffered under Belichick I’ve witnessed over the years — measured using opponent, expectations, point differential, and overall embarrassment level — and how each of those teams responded:

Oct. 7, 2001: Dolphins 30, Patriots 10

The first road start of Tom Brady’s career opened optimistically enough against Miami, with Antowain Smith rushing for a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. That was it for the positives. Brady’s stat line was 12-for-24 for 86 yards and four sacks. He wasn’t as careless with the football as Newton was Sunday, but in terms of overall tone and tenor at the quarterback position, Newton’s performance Sunday was fairly close to Brady’s effort that afternoon in South Beach. Belichick’s response? The following week at practice, he symbolically buried a football. The Patriots responded with a dramatic 29-26 home win over the Chargers the next week, and kept the momentum rolling the rest of the way.

Tom Brady is powerless to help Antowain Smith as he’s tackled by Lawyer Milloy and the Bills during the Patriots’ 31-0 loss in the 2003 season. —The Boston Globe

Sept. 7, 2003: Bills 31, Patriots 0

Advertisement

In his first game against his old team, Drew Bledsoe and the Bills took a jackhammer to the Patriots and won 31-0. From a point-differential perspective, this game was the absolute nadir of the Belichick era. Like Sunday’s loss to the Niners, this one started badly and got worse: New England had nothing on either side of the ball in this one, as Buffalo took a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Brady’s stat line in this one (14-for-28, 123 yards, four interceptions, two sacks) looked an awful lot like what happened to Newton against the Niners. (Coincidentally, this was the only other game that saw a former Patriots’ quarterback who played under Belichick come back and beat his old coach.) New England, which started 2-2, ultimately got its revenge with a neat bit of symmetry, beating the Bills by the same score at the end of the season on the way to its second Super Bowl win in three years.

Oct. 2, 2005: Chargers 41, Patriots 17

Really for me, Sunday’s loss to the Niners most closely resembled the 41-17 thrashing at the hands of Drew Brees and the Chargers. The biggest difference in that one was the fact that New England actually tied the game on a 24-yard field goal just before halftime. But the Chargers rolled over the Patriots in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points in the blowout and bringing the Patriots 21-game home win streak to a screeching halt. It was one of the first times I heard real, sustained, angry booing at Gillette Stadium. After the game, the Chargers and coach Marty Schottenheimer spoke admiringly of New England’s resolve, while wondering just how much could one team take when it came to injury. The following Wednesday, Brady appeared to take the words from Schottenheimer the wrong way, saying darkly, “You don’t talk about our team. He has no business talking about our team. He’s not our coach. We’ll let our coach talk about our team.” That Patriots’ team finished 10-6 before losing in the divisional round to the Broncos.

Sept. 21, 2008: Dolphins 38, Patriots 13

Advertisement

Prior to Sunday’s 27-point loss, this 38-13 defeat to the Dolphins was the worst home loss — at least in terms of point total — of the Belichick era. Otherwise known as the Wildcat game, it was the only time I have ever seen a Belichick-coached team completely unprepared for what it was going through. Veterans screaming at each other on the sidelines, flinging helmets; coaches scratching their heads at what they had just witnessed. In the wake of Brady’s season-ending knee injury suffered earlier the same month, it was easy to dismiss this team after three games as a group that had little-to-no chance to make any noise. But without Brady, this team became one of the more mentally tough groups of the last 20 seasons, winning five of six down the stretch and just barely missing out on the playoffs. In the end, the legacy of the 2008 team wasn’t defined by the Wildcat game. Instead, that brutal loss served to stoke its competitive fires on the way to a respectable 11-5 record.

Nov. 30, 2009: Saints 38, Patriots 17

This was the game against the Saints where Belichick was caught by NFL Films lamenting to Brady that he just “can’t get [the roster] to play the way I want them to.” The Patriots were actually within seven with just over four minutes to go in the first half, but could get no closer, eventually dropping a 38-17 loss. Honestly, in this one, the stats weren’t all that bad, but there was zero chance they were going to win this one. Instead, this one makes our list because of what it represented: the bottoming out of a team that was now clearly a step behind the league leaders like the Saints, who would go on to win the Super Bowl that year. (On a personal note, I’m not sure I have ever been in a building as loud as the Superdome was that night. In an open-air press box, several colleagues wore earplugs to help muffle the sound, which included a jazz band playing in the stands right underneath us.) Ultimately, it was hoped this loss would light a fire under the team — instead, it was one of six road losses the team would suffer that season. A miserable loss by a miserable team.

This piece originally appeared in Point After, the Globe’s Patriots/NFL newsletter. Sign up to get it straight to your inbox on Mondays and Fridays.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's Patriots-49ers game.
CAM NEWTON
'Why are you dressing like that?': Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits October 25, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Tony Dungy isn't confident the Patriots can contend this season.
PATRIOTS
Tony Dungy on the Patriots' woes: 'I'm not sure this is salvageable' October 25, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
PATRIOTS
'He's a fighter': Jarrett Stidham supports Cam Newton after replacing him in loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' historic loss to San Francisco October 25, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
'Couldn't imagine it going any better than this': Jimmy Garoppolo discussed his New England return October 25, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Following the 49ers' 33-6 victory, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flashes a big smile as he talks to Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
Jimmy Garoppolo shines in return as 49ers crush Patriots October 25, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called his decision-making in Sunday's loss 'inexcusable' October 25, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
13 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers October 25, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback October 25, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 4 touchdown passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20 October 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I miss good QB play': A former Patriots player was not impressed with Cam Newton October 25, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Joe Thuney left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS
Joe Thuney and Justin Herron leave Patriots-49ers game with ankle injuries October 25, 2020 | 7:11 PM
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans watches his missed game tying field goal Sunday.
NFL
Steelers hold off Titans as Stephen Gostkowski misses late field goal October 25, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The Bills celebrate an interception against the Jets.
NFL
Bills end 2-game skid with 18-10 victory over winless Jets October 25, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ANTONIO BROWN
Here are Antonio Brown's reported contract details with the Buccaneers October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's everything that happened in Patriots' loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media.
SPORTS NEWS
Sports came back in 2020. Now comes the hard part. October 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer celebrates his touchdown with Jahmin Muse.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's bounce-back win over Georgia Tech October 24, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Phil Jurkovec led Boston College to their fourth win of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Phil Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27 October 24, 2020 | 8:10 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Watch: Rob Gronkowski meets baby rhino named after him October 24, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had battled many times over the years.
TOM BRADY
Peyton Manning breaks down Tom Brady in NFL 'Detail' episode October 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots activate center David Andrews off IR October 24, 2020 | 5:10 PM
The 49ers will be without Raheem Mostert against the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots vs. 49ers
49ers will be without starting safeties, Raheem Mostert vs. Patriots October 24, 2020 | 4:17 PM