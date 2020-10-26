Morning sports update: Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign ‘terrible human being’ Antonio Brown

"I have to call Tommy and be like, 'What is your infatuation with this guy?'"

Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 of 2019 against the Dolphins. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM

On Sunday, the Patriots lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers 33-6 in what was the worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era. Cam Newton threw three interceptions before being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who threw an interception of his own.

Also on Sunday, the Dodgers beat the Rays in Game 5 of the World Series to take a 3-2 lead. Los Angeles has a chance to win the championship on Tuesday in Game 6, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m.

Matt Cassel’s take on Antonio Brown: In 2019, wide receiver Antonio Brown — one of the most talented players of his era — moved from three different NFL teams’ rosters before he wound up as a free agent following accusations made in a lawsuit from his former trainer that he sexually assaulted her in 2017 and 2018.

Advertisement

The last of those teams was the Patriots, who signed him on Sept. 7 before cutting him on the 20th. Brown was heavily recruited by Tom Brady, who was still New England’s quarterback at that point.

A year later, with Brady playing for the Buccaneers, the 32-year-old Brown has agreed to sign with Tampa Bay. After he finishes serving his eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Brown will be eligible to play alongside Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 9.

Still, particularly given the Buccaneers’ success on offense, many NFL experts are asking if the signing is necessary.

On Sunday, during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston, former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel put it bluntly.

“I have to call Tommy and be like, ‘What is your infatuation with this guy?” asked Cassel. “‘He is a terrible human being. Hopefully he gets his stuff together, but thank God the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have you.'”

“You saw Bruce Arians’ comments,” Cassel continued. “[Brown’s] not coming back unless Tom Brady’s there. I know it’s all about winning, and I respect that part, but at the same time, I’m interested to see where this guy fits into the whole.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Yesterday, two undefeated teams met in the regular season in Week 7 or later for the sixth time in the Super Bowl era. One of those occasions involved the Patriots, occurring in this century. Who was their opponent in that matchup of undefeated teams?

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: The team’s backup quarterback at the time was Jim Sorgi.

More from Boston.com:

The NFL saw a rare case of “scorigami” on Sunday: Scorigami is when a unique score occurs, as was the case in the Chargers’ 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

Donovan Mitchell had to respect Jaylen Brown’s mixtape:

On this day: In 2018, the longest game in World Series history (in both innings and time) began between the Red Sox and Dodgers. With Boston out to a 2-0 series lead, Los Angeles desperately needed a home win.

The game ended well into the following morning, when Dodgers infielder Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run. The victory proved the only one of the series for Los Angeles, as Boston went on to win the next two games and the championship.

Daily highlight: In case you haven’t seen it, D.K. Metcalf simply would not let Budda Baker score after intercepting Russell Wilson at the goal line:

Trivia answer: 2007 Colts

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Antonio Brown Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's Patriots-49ers game.
CAM NEWTON
'Why are you dressing like that?': Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits October 25, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Tony Dungy isn't confident the Patriots can contend this season.
PATRIOTS
Tony Dungy on the Patriots' woes: 'I'm not sure this is salvageable' October 25, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
PATRIOTS
'He's a fighter': Jarrett Stidham supports Cam Newton after replacing him in loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' historic loss to San Francisco October 25, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
'Couldn't imagine it going any better than this': Jimmy Garoppolo discussed his New England return October 25, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Following the 49ers' 33-6 victory, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flashes a big smile as he talks to Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
Jimmy Garoppolo shines in return as 49ers crush Patriots October 25, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called his decision-making in Sunday's loss 'inexcusable' October 25, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
13 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers October 25, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback October 25, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 4 touchdown passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20 October 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I miss good QB play': A former Patriots player was not impressed with Cam Newton October 25, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Joe Thuney left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS
Joe Thuney and Justin Herron leave Patriots-49ers game with ankle injuries October 25, 2020 | 7:11 PM
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans watches his missed game tying field goal Sunday.
NFL
Steelers hold off Titans as Stephen Gostkowski misses late field goal October 25, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The Bills celebrate an interception against the Jets.
NFL
Bills end 2-game skid with 18-10 victory over winless Jets October 25, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ANTONIO BROWN
Here are Antonio Brown's reported contract details with the Buccaneers October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's everything that happened in Patriots' loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media.
SPORTS NEWS
Sports came back in 2020. Now comes the hard part. October 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer celebrates his touchdown with Jahmin Muse.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's bounce-back win over Georgia Tech October 24, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Phil Jurkovec led Boston College to their fourth win of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Phil Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27 October 24, 2020 | 8:10 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Watch: Rob Gronkowski meets baby rhino named after him October 24, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had battled many times over the years.
TOM BRADY
Peyton Manning breaks down Tom Brady in NFL 'Detail' episode October 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots activate center David Andrews off IR October 24, 2020 | 5:10 PM