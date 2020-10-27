Morning sports update: Bill Belichick explained why he’s sticking with Cam Newton as Patriots starting quarterback

Belichick was also asked if he thinks Newton has been dealing with lingering effects of COVID-19.

Belichick Newton Patriots starter
Bill Belichick and Cam Newton on the sidelines earlier in the 2020 season. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 27, 2020 | 9:48 AM

Tonight, the Dodgers have a chance to win the World Series, as Los Angeles leads the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m.

And another full slate of UEFA Champions League games are set to kick off starting this afternoon at 1:55 p.m.

Bill Belichick on Cam Newton: Amid Sunday’s 33-6 defeat to the 49ers — the worst home loss of his 21-year Patriots tenure — Bill Belichick decided to bench Cam Newton.

Newton explained that he understood why during a Monday interview, but given the former MVP’s struggles in consecutive games, questions persisted over if he would remain New England’s top choice at the position.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the loss, Belichick said that Newton would “absolutely” remain the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

During a weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, & Fauria,” Belichick expanded on his answer.

“I think he’s our best player there, so again there are other problems offensively,” Belichick said of Newton and the Patriots’ offense. “There are things we need to do better and that is what we’re going to work on. I think we have our best players out there. We just have to find a way to be more productive. We have been at times, but we certainly weren’t yesterday, and we need to see if we can improve that.”

Another possibility that’s been considered is that Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 but reportedly remained asymptomatic, might nonetheless be dealing with the virus’ lasting impact.

“No, I don’t think so,” Belichick noted in a Tuesday press conference. “I mean we would list that on the injury report if there was. I don’t think he’s had any symptoms the whole way.”

New England faces Buffalo in a pivotal AFC East matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bills currently lead the division at 5-2 while the Patriots are in third at 2-4.

Advertisement

Trivia: Shortstop Edgar Renteria accounted for the final at bat in multiple World Series. One, as Red Sox fans remember, came in 2004 when Renteria was on the losing side with the Cardinals. When was the other time?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Craig Counsell scored the winning run.

More from Boston.com:

On the hot seat: Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, who has been under pressure all season given Dallas’ historic inability to stop opponents, was also unable to prevent tabasco sauce from getting in his eye during a conference call with reporters on Monday.

The latest on Antonio Brown:

On this day: In 2004, the moment — 86 years in the making — arrived for Red Sox. Edgar Renteria’s grounder was fielded by closer Keith Foulke, who flipped the ball to first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz for the final out.

“Red Sox fans have longed to hear it,” went Joe Buck’s understated call before announcing that, finally, Boston once again had a championship baseball team.

Daily highlight: Harry Kane’s initial header was acrobatically redirected into goal by Heung-min Son on Monday to give Tottenham what proved a decisive lead in a 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday.

Trivia answer: 1997 Marlins

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
From here on out, every win is a loss for the Patriots October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Patriots are at a crossroads, and down one street is a dead end October 26, 2020 | 9:57 PM
NFL
What Dolphins players are saying about Tua Tagovailoa's 1st start October 26, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
On WEEI, Cam Newton cites mental mistakes, says he needs to rid himself of a ‘funk' October 26, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Patriots
Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign 'terrible human being' Antonio Brown October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's Patriots-49ers game.
CAM NEWTON
'Why are you dressing like that?': Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits October 25, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Tony Dungy isn't confident the Patriots can contend this season.
PATRIOTS
Tony Dungy on the Patriots' woes: 'I'm not sure this is salvageable' October 25, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
PATRIOTS
'He's a fighter': Jarrett Stidham supports Cam Newton after replacing him in loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' historic loss to San Francisco October 25, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
'Couldn't imagine it going any better than this': Jimmy Garoppolo discussed his New England return October 25, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Following the 49ers' 33-6 victory, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flashes a big smile as he talks to Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
Jimmy Garoppolo shines in return as 49ers crush Patriots October 25, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called his decision-making in Sunday's loss 'inexcusable' October 25, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
13 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers October 25, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback October 25, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 4 touchdown passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20 October 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I miss good QB play': A former Patriots player was not impressed with Cam Newton October 25, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Joe Thuney left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS
Joe Thuney and Justin Herron leave Patriots-49ers game with ankle injuries October 25, 2020 | 7:11 PM
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans watches his missed game tying field goal Sunday.
NFL
Steelers hold off Titans as Stephen Gostkowski misses late field goal October 25, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The Bills celebrate an interception against the Jets.
NFL
Bills end 2-game skid with 18-10 victory over winless Jets October 25, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ANTONIO BROWN
Here are Antonio Brown's reported contract details with the Buccaneers October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's everything that happened in Patriots' loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media.
SPORTS NEWS
Sports came back in 2020. Now comes the hard part. October 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM