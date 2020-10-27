From here on out, every win is a loss for the Patriots

The good news is that the Patriots are only two games behind in the sweepstakes for Trevor Lawrence.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Columnist
October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM

COMMENTARY

Never mind.

Related Links

Whatever lingering hope New England fans might have had prior to Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was washed away in a tidal wave of incompetency at Gillette Stadium. Maybe the loss to the Broncos the previous weekend was a simple matter of lack of practice, a hiccup in a season that expects such days for all teams. Maybe the Patriots really were more like the team that impressed over the first three weeks of the season, not the malaise that has trotted out there for the last month. And yes, maybe the likes of Cam Newton and Julian Edelman would finally get their signals on the right page, ultimately helping to fix an offense that has been among the worst in the NFL with a measly average of 19.2 points per game.

Nope.

If anything, Sunday’s loss to the 49ers ultimately defined who the 2020 Patriots are in more absolute ways than victory would have managed. For the first time in 12 years there will be no postseason aspirations for the Patriots, a team currently in the purgatory of the NFL, a place they haven’t been in two decades.

There’s no point in winning any longer, not when every victory moves the Patriots further away from a franchise-altering player in next spring’s draft.

The good news is that the Patriots are only two games behind in the sweepstakes for Trevor Lawrence, the 21-year-old Clemson junior quarterback who only has a 178.6 quarterback rating this season for the 5-0 Tigers. Providing Lawrence declares he’s skipping his senior year, as he’s expected to do unless he figures one more year of college is better than playing for the Jets, he will be the de facto, slam-dunk No. 1 pick. Not since Andrew Luck (gulp) has there been such a generational quarterbacking talent making general managers throughout the NFL drool with anticipation.

Advertisement

It is the 0-7 Jets in the driver’s seat for the time being, even with Sam Darnold playing the role of latest talent to be destroyed by Adam Gase. But the Patriots still face their AFC East rivals two more times this season, leaving plenty of room to deliberately tank the rest of this year’s campaign away. That would also assume that the Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Texans, Vikings, and Bengals can finish with more than two wins to their names as well. Not likely, and only the Bengals, with rookie Joe Burrow behind center, wouldn’t have Lawrence at the top of their draft board.

That’s a lot of leapfrog tanking for any team to accomplish, never mind in Foxborough, where Bill Belichick has built a program of consistency and greatness. The only thing that might make him gag more than watching Tom Brady’s performance on Sunday might be laying down against his opponent, something that would seemingly go against every edict in his coaching bible. No matter the reward.

Alternately, Patriot fans should start looking at the remaining schedule not in terms of winnable games, but how many they can lose.

Realistically, after what we saw against San Francisco, they all should be losable games.

Advertisement

As average as the Bills have looked the last three weeks, they’re still better than what the Patriots have to offer, and deserve the crown in the AFC East. The Ravens, Cardinals, and Rams should roll over this team. That leaves games against the one-win Texans, two-win Chargers, the emerging Dolphins, and Jets, which just might be the only team left that will take some old-fashioned flopping in order to secure a pair of ‘L’s.’

But even if the Patriots don’t land in the top spot of the draft, there are still other quarterbacks to target in order to start the next generation of the Belichick dynasty. Ohio State’s Justin Fields (who had a 95.2 percent completion percentage in Saturday’s 52-17 win over Nebraska Saturday) and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are just two others who could be the next version of Justin Herbert, the sixth-overall pick who has thus far, shown to be the best quarterback from the deep 2020 NFL Draft.

Since the Patriots need to draft a franchise-altering quarterback for the first time in almost 30 years, what’s the point in stringing a few meaningless wins together the rest of the way?

If the draft were held this week, the Patriots would have the 11th pick. They can do better. They must do better.

See if the Dallas Cowboys, now down quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, would toss a mid-range draft pick your way to take Newton. End the disinterested Edelman’s misery and send him to Tampa to join Brady’s deplorable happy-fun time crowd. The Patriots need to be sellers at the trading deadline. Their fans need to understand that losing will be the best avenue.

Advertisement

They can take it. Despite the legion of followers that have still devoted their hearts to their hero in Florida, one pathetic season at the tail end of 20 incomparable ones shouldn’t be that much to complain about. Losing Brady and having a handful of players take a COVID opt-out might have have the best things to happen for this team. Now they can tank, and not, necessarily, look like they’re tanking.

It’s strange for Patriot fans to treat every win as a loss, yet here we are in 2020, a year filled with abnormalities of every single sort.

The worst thing the Patriots can be moving forward is average. Luckily, they proved on Sunday that they are much worse than that. It’s time to embrace the paltriness. Lose at all costs.

With this team, it shouldn’t be all that difficult.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Cam Newton NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Patriots are at a crossroads, and down one street is a dead end October 26, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
On WEEI, Cam Newton cites mental mistakes, says he needs to rid himself of a ‘funk' October 26, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Patriots
Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign 'terrible human being' Antonio Brown October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's Patriots-49ers game.
CAM NEWTON
'Why are you dressing like that?': Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits October 25, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Tony Dungy isn't confident the Patriots can contend this season.
PATRIOTS
Tony Dungy on the Patriots' woes: 'I'm not sure this is salvageable' October 25, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
PATRIOTS
'He's a fighter': Jarrett Stidham supports Cam Newton after replacing him in loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' historic loss to San Francisco October 25, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
'Couldn't imagine it going any better than this': Jimmy Garoppolo discussed his New England return October 25, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Following the 49ers' 33-6 victory, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flashes a big smile as he talks to Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
Jimmy Garoppolo shines in return as 49ers crush Patriots October 25, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called his decision-making in Sunday's loss 'inexcusable' October 25, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
13 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers October 25, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback October 25, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 4 touchdown passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20 October 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I miss good QB play': A former Patriots player was not impressed with Cam Newton October 25, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Joe Thuney left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS
Joe Thuney and Justin Herron leave Patriots-49ers game with ankle injuries October 25, 2020 | 7:11 PM
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans watches his missed game tying field goal Sunday.
NFL
Steelers hold off Titans as Stephen Gostkowski misses late field goal October 25, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The Bills celebrate an interception against the Jets.
NFL
Bills end 2-game skid with 18-10 victory over winless Jets October 25, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ANTONIO BROWN
Here are Antonio Brown's reported contract details with the Buccaneers October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's everything that happened in Patriots' loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media.
SPORTS NEWS
Sports came back in 2020. Now comes the hard part. October 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer celebrates his touchdown with Jahmin Muse.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's bounce-back win over Georgia Tech October 24, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Phil Jurkovec led Boston College to their fourth win of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Phil Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27 October 24, 2020 | 8:10 PM