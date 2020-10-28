James White says his mother is ‘doing better’ after car crash that injured her and killed her husband

In September, Patriots running back James White lost his father, Tyronne, in a car crash in Florida. White’s mother, Lisa, was also in the car and suffered serious injuries.

With a little more than a month gone by since the tragic day, White had some good news to share on Wednesday.

“Everybody (back at home) in Florida’s doing better,” White told reporters. “My mom’s doing better, as well. She’s progressing physically. Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she’s continued to progress. I’m just trying to be there for her.”

While his mother’s condition has improved, White said that it’s still “a tough situation.”

“She’s just trying to wrap her mind around everything,” White said. “Kind of a lot going on, but I’m just trying to be there for her and my family, as well.”

The crash occurred on the day of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks. White sat out that game as well as the following game against the Raiders to grieve and be with his mother in South Florida.

White returned to the team for practice in the leadup to their Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs. He’s been with the team ever since.

“Obviously, I’m kind of far away, but just trying to be in contact with as much family as possible to keep them up to date and just let them know I’m there for them,” White said of keeping in touch with his mom. “Just check-in, let her see her grandkids on FaceTime, things of that nature. Just maybe get her mind off things a little bit. Keep it a little bit more normal for her.”

White was asked if the tragedy was distracting him this season. He said that he’s finding ways to keep himself motivated and focused on the field.

“It’s still an opportunity that I have to play this game, so I don’t try and take that lightly,” White said. “There’s plenty of guys that would love to be in my shoes and would love to play in the NFL, so I just try and keep that in the forefront of my mind and make the most of the opportunities that I get and just be a viable option to help my team win football games.”