Patriots’ Week 8 injury report: N’Keal Harry held out of Wednesday’s practice

As we approach the halfway mark of the season, it is apparent that the Patriots are dealing with some wear and tear.

Ten players were listed on Wednesday’s injury report in the team’s first practice before Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive tackle Carl Davis were the only two players not at Wednesday’s practice. Both players have a concussion.

Harry left Sunday’s game against the 49ers after receiving a hard hit at the end of the first quarter. Davis was signed by the Patriots off the Jaguars’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and has yet to play a game with the team.

Defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (ankle), running back Damien Harris (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (shoulder), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were all limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.

Edelman has been on the injury report with a knee injury all season but has yet to miss game action. Sunday’s loss to the 49ers added to his struggles this season as his only reception in the game came late in the fourth quarter. Mason has dealt with the calf injury over the last few weeks and missed just the Week 4 game against the Chiefs.

Guy, Herron, and Thuney all left Sunday’s game with injuries and didn’t return. Dugger was inactive against the 49ers.

The Patriots did get two players back on the practice field on Wednesday. Offensive lineman James Ferentz and safety Cody Davis practiced Wednesday. Ferentz was placed on the COVID-IR list two days prior to the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Broncos while Davis was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury on Oct. 5.

For the Bills, defensive end Jerry Hughes and cornerback Josh Norman were among four players who were missed practice on Wednesday.

Here’s the full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle) FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS