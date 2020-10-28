Patriots place Brandon Copeland on injured reserve

Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
October 28, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed linebacker Brandon Copeland on injured reserve, the latest blow to a team that has lost three straight.

New England announced the move Wednesday. The Patriots also placed tight end Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.

Copeland has appeared in six games with four starts this season, totaling 10 tackles. He signed with New England in March following two seasons with the Jets.

New England visits Buffalo on Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Adam Buksa #9 of New England Revolution and Tim Parker #26 of New York Red Bulls go after the ball.
REVOLUTION
Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 October 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
James White says his mother is 'doing better' after car crash that killed her husband October 28, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Cam Newton
PATRIOTS
Bills coach Sean McDermott on Cam Newton: 'We know full well what he’s capable of' October 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Justin Turner celebrated with his teammates moments after finding out he tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB
MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field October 28, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots' N'Keal Harry held out of Wednesday's practice October 28, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Boston.com readers weighed in on the future of the Patriots October 28, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Runners head toward the finish line during the 2019 race.
Marathon
Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces October 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the understandable desire to live in the fantasy October 28, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Justin Turner
Justin Turner celebrates title with Dodgers after being pulled over positive coronavirus test October 28, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and NFL insiders have said about the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 28, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Should the Patriots consider trading Stephon Gilmore? October 28, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Mookie Betts celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 World Series.
MLB
Mookie Betts' speed, bat help Dodgers win first World Series since 1988 October 28, 2020 | 12:02 AM
David Ortiz and Mookie Betts are still close to this day.
MOOKIE BETTS
Mookie Betts thought he would be with the Red Sox 'for life' October 27, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Peter King said he should have realized Tom Brady's time in New England had come to an end.
TOM BRADY
Peter King on Tom Brady: 'He knew, for a quarterback, New England was hopeless' October 27, 2020 | 8:59 PM
NFL
Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus October 27, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Cam Newton throwing mechanics
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch discussed Cam Newton's issues with throwing mechanics October 27, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Patriots-49ers was the most-watched program on TV last week October 27, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
What experts and pundits are saying about the 2-4 Patriots October 27, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has only two pass breakups and one interception this season.
PATRIOTS
Latest loss reveals just how deep Patriots' problems run October 27, 2020 | 2:52 PM
One reporter believes the Patriots could try to trade for Amari Cooper.
PATRIOTS
A look at some players the Patriots could trade for October 27, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Media
Jeff Goodman is launching a new podcast network October 27, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
PATRIOTS
Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland will reportedly miss the rest of the season October 27, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Eric Espada
NFL
Tom Brady denies he pushed for Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown October 27, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why he's sticking with Cam Newton as Patriots starting quarterback October 27, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
From here on out, every win is a loss for the Patriots October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Patriots are at a crossroads, and down one street is a dead end October 26, 2020 | 9:57 PM
NFL
What Dolphins players are saying about Tua Tagovailoa's 1st start October 26, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
On WEEI, Cam Newton cites mental mistakes, says he needs to rid himself of a ‘funk' October 26, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Patriots
Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign 'terrible human being' Antonio Brown October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM