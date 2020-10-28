Should the Patriots be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? Here’s what Boston.com readers think.

Is it time for the Patriots to pack it in for 2020 and plan for the future?

Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Deputy Digital Sports Editor
October 28, 2020 | 4:15 PM

Related Links

For the first time in recent memory, things aren’t looking good for the New England Patriots. After a 33-6 loss to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Patriots’ record stands at 2-4, placing them two games behind Buffalo in the AFC East, with a matchup against the Bills looming this weekend.

Oh, and Tom Brady isn’t walking through that door.

On Tuesday, columnist Eric Wilbur wrote that the best way forward for the Patriots was to continue losing, improve their NFL Draft chances, and build back up for 2021.

“There’s no point in winning any longer, not when every victory moves the Patriots further away from a franchise-altering player in next spring’s draft,” Wilbur writes. “The good news is that the Patriots are only two games behind in the sweepstakes for Trevor Lawrence, the 21-year-old Clemson junior quarterback who only has a 178.6 quarterback rating this season for the 5-0 Tigers.”

Advertisement

So we asked readers: Should the Patriots be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

As of Wednesday afternoon, 266 of you with responded, with an overwhelming 88 percent saying the Patriots should sell, and nearly 10 percent saying the team should buy in and trade for more good players and make a run at the playoffs.

Below are some of the responses readers shared.

Buy:

“The team has shown they can play good football, being 1 yard away from beating Seattle and one Cam Newton start away from beating the Chiefs. With a few adjustments they can get back on track to at least be a playoff team.”

“Here is the thing with [Bill Belichick]: he can’t draft. He got lucky with Brady and Gronk and a blind squirrel would have been able to find [Richard] Seymour. He needs to get lucky. Sure as snow in Boston a Belichick first-round offensive player will be a colossal bust. He’s had 10 years to draft a decent QB to replace Brady. I’m glad Brady got to leave and show it is the Josh McDaniels s*** offense and mediocre players that were making him look bad. Oh well, back to the Patsies.”

“We’ve been under .500 early before. Though this may be the worst.”

Advertisement

“They need a tight end and a receiver.”

Sell:

“Because we aren’t going anywhere this year. Trade our talent and see what we can get.”

“Need a long term QB and a bid for the [Trevor] Lawrence Lottery is worth the try. Even if they look like they’re tanking and [Roger] Goodell fines them as long as he doesn’t take a first round pick it would all be worth it.”

“Tank for Trevor! I know BB will never do it, but it is the correct choice. There is no glory in gutting out a 7-9 season. It’s no different than 2-14, only you get stuck in no man’s land draft wise.”

“They are not going anywhere this season. If you can move players that return quality draft choices then do it. If Cam has a bad game this week then trade him at the deadline and let Stidham play out the season. With COVID-19 the Pats will not have fans booing them during their games.”

Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Readers Weigh In

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Runners head toward the finish line during the 2019 race.
Marathon
Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces October 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the understandable desire to live in the fantasy October 28, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Justin Turner
Justin Turner celebrates title with Dodgers after being pulled over positive coronavirus test October 28, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and NFL insiders have said about the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 28, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Should the Patriots consider trading Stephon Gilmore? October 28, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Mookie Betts celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 World Series.
MLB
Mookie Betts' speed, bat help Dodgers win first World Series since 1988 October 28, 2020 | 12:02 AM
David Ortiz and Mookie Betts are still close to this day.
MOOKIE BETTS
Mookie Betts thought he would be with the Red Sox 'for life' October 27, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Peter King said he should have realized Tom Brady's time in New England had come to an end.
TOM BRADY
Peter King on Tom Brady: 'He knew, for a quarterback, New England was hopeless' October 27, 2020 | 8:59 PM
NFL
Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus October 27, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Cam Newton throwing mechanics
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch discussed Cam Newton's issues with throwing mechanics October 27, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Patriots-49ers was the most-watched program on TV last week October 27, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
What experts and pundits are saying about the 2-4 Patriots October 27, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has only two pass breakups and one interception this season.
PATRIOTS
Latest loss reveals just how deep Patriots' problems run October 27, 2020 | 2:52 PM
One reporter believes the Patriots could try to trade for Amari Cooper.
PATRIOTS
A look at some players the Patriots could trade for October 27, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Media
Jeff Goodman is launching a new podcast network October 27, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
PATRIOTS
Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland will reportedly miss the rest of the season October 27, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Eric Espada
NFL
Tom Brady denies he pushed for Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown October 27, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why he's sticking with Cam Newton as Patriots starting quarterback October 27, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
From here on out, every win is a loss for the Patriots October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Patriots are at a crossroads, and down one street is a dead end October 26, 2020 | 9:57 PM
NFL
What Dolphins players are saying about Tua Tagovailoa's 1st start October 26, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
On WEEI, Cam Newton cites mental mistakes, says he needs to rid himself of a ‘funk' October 26, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Patriots
Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign 'terrible human being' Antonio Brown October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's Patriots-49ers game.
CAM NEWTON
'Why are you dressing like that?': Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits October 25, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Tony Dungy isn't confident the Patriots can contend this season.
PATRIOTS
Tony Dungy on the Patriots' woes: 'I'm not sure this is salvageable' October 25, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
PATRIOTS
'He's a fighter': Jarrett Stidham supports Cam Newton after replacing him in loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' historic loss to San Francisco October 25, 2020 | 9:59 PM