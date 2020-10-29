Cam Newton to himself: ‘Cameron Newton you’ve got to pick your expletive up’

"Losing is not acceptable in this locker room. In this county. In this state. In this area. In this region."

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton walks off the field after a third-quarter interception. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 29, 2020

Cam Newton knows that he and the Patriots are in trouble.

Last week’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers marked the first time the Patriots have been on a three-game losing streak since 2002. It was also another performance where Newton just flat out struggled and ended with him getting benched for Jarrett Stidham.

In his last two games, Newton has thrown for just 255 yards and five interceptions. He also didn’t throw a touchdown in either game as the Patriots have only scored two touchdowns in their last three games (Newton didn’t play in their Week 4 loss to the Chiefs).

Advertisement

Heading into this weekend’s matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills, Newton knows things have to change.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room. In this county. In this state. In this area. In this region,” Newton told reporters Thursday while pausing for effect. “So Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Newton has really struggled throwing the ball for most of the season. While his 67.2 completion percentage is good for the second-best of his career, Newton’s thrown just two touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games. He also has 969 passing yards, which comes out to little less than 200 passing yards per game.

Newton knows that just one more bad performance can lose him his starting job.

“When you’re trash, and when you put performances like I did the past week, anybody can start talking to you — from the whisperers and the chirpers,” he said. “When you play the way I played on Sunday, terrible, you open the doors. This whole week, starting on Sunday from the first quarter, was a humbling experience. Getting the tap on the shoulder to come out [of the game] was a humbling experience. I’m not used to that. Now I’m at a crossroads.”

Advertisement

Part of Newton’s struggles has been connecting with his wide receivers. Newton has yet to throw a touchdown to a wide receiver this season and completed just 11 passes to a receiver over the last two games.

“I think I got my plate full with focusing on me,” Newton said on worrying about his receivers. “I have all the confidence in whomever’s out there and wherever the read takes me, that’s where the ball is gonna go.”

Newton’s challenge of connecting with his wide receivers became more difficult Thursday. Julian Edelman reportedly had surgery on his knee that will force him to miss Sunday’s game and potentially more games later.

While Newton’s completed just two passes to Edelman over the last two games, he recognizes what he brings to the table for the Patriots, calling Edelman “an unsung hero.”

“He is everything the Patriots represent: hard, tough, resilient, gritty…that’s Julian Edelman,” Newton said.

On Sunday, Newton will go up against someone who is pretty familiar with him. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for the first six seasons of Newton’s career.

McDermott said Newton’s “certainly a great player” on Wednesday. Newton took his turn to compliment McDermott.

“He’s a great coach,” Newton said. “He’s been doing a great job there, him and [Bills general manager Brandon] Beane, just getting the right guys in for what they’re trying to do. I’ve been extremely impressed and look forward to a great, competitive battle on Sunday.”

Advertisement

The Patriots will face the Bills on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Travis Roy, who was honored by the Bruins in 2015, was remembered by members of the Boston sports community on Thursday.
TRAVIS ROY
Boston teams, athletes, and other sports figures pay tribute to Travis Roy October 29, 2020 | 10:15 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19; out against Boston College October 29, 2020 | 9:18 PM
James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month.
JAMES WHITE
Driver arrested for role in crash that killed James White's dad, Tyrone October 29, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Kevin Cullen/Globe Staff
TRAVIS ROY
Former BU hockey player, quadriplegic inspiration, Travis Roy has died October 29, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Mookie Betts was traded to the Dodgers in February.
MLB
Mookie Betts is a playoff gamer, and other thoughts on the World Series October 29, 2020 | 5:20 PM
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore added to Patriots' injury report and limited at Thursday's practice October 29, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo evades the Patriots' Chase Winovich to avoid a sack on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich accuses Jimmy Garoppolo of flopping on late hit penalty October 29, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Patrice Bergeron dressed up as Elmo.
PATRICE BERGERON
Patrice Bergeron impersonated Elmo to lift the spirits of children in Boston hospitals October 29, 2020 | 4:13 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Rob Gronkowski compared himself to maple syrup in a food-based analogy October 29, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Damien Woody is quite upset with the way the Patriots are playing.
PATRIOTS
Damien Woody said what he's seeing from the Patriots is 'pure disgusting' October 29, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Julian Edelman has battled a knee injury this season.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure and will be sidelined October 29, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Ryan Kerrigan trade rumors
Patriots
Report: Patriots willing to listen to trade offers on 'almost anyone' October 29, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Devin McCourty speaks to members of the media.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty said Patriots would be 'crazy' to think they're team to beat in AFC East October 29, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi has a warning for Bill Belichick over the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 29, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots place Brandon Copeland on injured reserve October 28, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Adam Buksa #9 of New England Revolution and Tim Parker #26 of New York Red Bulls go after the ball.
REVOLUTION
Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 October 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
James White says his mother is 'doing better' after car crash that killed her husband October 28, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes trying to steal during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
MLB
World Series TV ratings average drops 32 percent below previous low October 28, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Cam Newton
PATRIOTS
Bills coach Sean McDermott on Cam Newton: 'We know full well what he’s capable of' October 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Justin Turner celebrated with his teammates moments after finding out he tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB
MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field October 28, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Boston.com readers weighed in on the future of the Patriots October 28, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Daryl Morey
NBA
AP: Daryl Morey in advanced talks to lead 76ers October 28, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Runners head toward the finish line during the 2019 race.
Marathon
Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces October 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the understandable desire to live in the fantasy October 28, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Justin Turner
Justin Turner celebrates title with Dodgers after being pulled over positive coronavirus test October 28, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and NFL insiders have said about the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 28, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Should the Patriots consider trading Stephon Gilmore? October 28, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Mookie Betts celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 World Series.
MLB
Mookie Betts' speed, bat help Dodgers win first World Series since 1988 October 28, 2020 | 12:02 AM
David Ortiz and Mookie Betts are still close to this day.
MOOKIE BETTS
Mookie Betts thought he would be with the Red Sox 'for life' October 27, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Peter King said he should have realized Tom Brady's time in New England had come to an end.
TOM BRADY
Peter King on Tom Brady: 'He knew, for a quarterback, New England was hopeless' October 27, 2020 | 8:59 PM