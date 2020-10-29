Damien Woody said what he’s seeing from the Patriots is ‘pure disgusting’

Damien Woody was both blunt and expressive in a long-winded rant about the Patriots, saying they “flat-out stink” at the moment.

The former Patriots offensive lineman, speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday, said it’s been an “un-Patriot-like” performance the past three weeks. He didn’t stop there.

“What we are seeing in New England is just pure disgusting,” Woody said. “I am so upset that I even have to talk about the Patriots this morning in this fashion, because I never thought I would be doing that.”

Early in the season, Woody thought head coach Bill Belichick was “cooking up his magic again.” Woody was encouraged by the Patriots’ wins over the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, and he was even relatively pleased with their tight loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He said quarterback Cam Newton was looking like “vintage Cam,” and he expected yet another strong season in Foxborough.

Ever since, Woody has been appalled. He pointed out that the Patriots have scored 12 points or fewer in all three losses during their three-game slide. In 20 years with Belichick and Tom Brady, Woody said, that never happened twice in a row, never mind three times.

Former Patriot @damienwoody says New England flat-out stinks 😳 "Watching the Patriots [on offense] makes me want to gag." pic.twitter.com/Wgagb6udUe — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 29, 2020

He then noted that New England is 31st in the National Football League in explosive plays, ahead of only the winless New York Jets – who have scored just 85 total points in seven games this season.

“Think how disgusting that is,” said a clearly agitated Woody, “to be associated, to be near, how bad the New York Jets are, as far as offense is concerned.”

Woody called Belichick the greatest coach of all time and said he reveres him, but right now, he’s repulsed with what he’s seeing out of his former team.

“I hate that I’m doing this, but Lord have mercy,” Woody said. “Just watching the Patriots makes me want to gag, on offense.”