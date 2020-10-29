Driver arrested for role in crash that killed James White’s dad, Tyrone

The driver is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and speeding at more than 95 miles per hour.

James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month.
James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month. –Getty Images
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 29, 2020

A Florida man was arrested Thursday and is facing three charges for his role in the car crash that killed Patriots running back James White’s father, Tyrone, and critically injured his mother, Lisa.

Daniel Tucker Chamblin, 32, surrendered Thursday and is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and speeding at more than 95 miles per hour.

Chamblin was driving 50 miles per hour over the speed limit when he slammed his 2018 Subaru into a Volkswagen Passat that was being driven by Lisa White on Sept. 20, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Passat hit a curb and flipped, trapping the Whites in their car while the Subaru caught fire, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Advertisement

Chamblin has been cited for speeding seven times since 2009 and was cited for careless driving in 2018, according to court records found by the Sun-Sentinel. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday morning.

White told reporters Wednesday that his mother is “doing better” since the crash.

“Everybody (back at home) in Florida’s doing better,” White said. “My mom’s doing better, as well. She’s progressing physically. Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she’s continued to progress. I’m just trying to be there for her.”

TOPICS: Patriots

