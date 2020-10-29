Patriots’ Week 8 injury report: Stephon Gilmore added to report, limited at Thursday’s practice

The Patriots’ injury report had an interesting addition on Thursday.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury. Gilmore, who has played in every game this season even after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in October, has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. He has even placed his Foxborough home on the market, according to multiple reports.

Gilmore being limited in practice and potentially missing Sunday’s game against the Bills would further increase trade speculation.

The other notable change to Thursday’s injury report is that wide receiver Julian Edelman was downgraded from limited to not participating. Edelman reportedly had knee surgery Thursday and will miss Sunday’s game and potentially more games after that.

Edelman has been on the injury report with a knee injury all season but has yet to miss game action. Sunday’s loss to the 49ers added to his struggles this season as his only reception in the game came late in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive tackle Carl Davis were the other two players not at Thursday’s practice. Both players have a concussion.

Harry left Sunday’s game against the 49ers after receiving a hard hit at the end of the first quarter. Davis was signed by the Patriots off the Jaguars’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and has yet to play a game with the team.

Defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (ankle), running back Damien Harris (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (shoulder), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were all limited participants for the second consecutive practice. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee) was also a limited participant at Thursday’s practice.

Guy, Herron, and Thuney all left Sunday’s game with injuries and didn’t return. Dugger was inactive against the 49ers. Mason has dealt with the calf injury over the last few weeks and missed just the Week 4 game against the Chiefs due to the injury

For the Bills, cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) and safety Micah Hyde (concussion) were among five players who missed practice on Thursday. Defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot) returned to Bills practice Thursday and was a limited participant.

Here’s the full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle) FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS