Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi’s warning to Bill Belichick over the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors

"Yes, there’s an effect on Gilmore if he’s on the trade block. There’s also an effect now on the entire locker room."

Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been discussed in trade rumors. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 29, 2020 | 10:46 AM

On Wednesday, the Revolution clinched an MLS playoff spot despite losing to the New York Red Bulls, 1-0. Inter Miami’s 2-1 loss to FC Dallas ensured that New England will be heading to the postseason for the second year in a row.

The 2021 Boston Marathon will not happen in April, race organizers announced on Wednesday. While no specific alternative day was announced, Boston Athletic Association CEO Tony Grilk said they are targeting a “fall date.”

Tedy Bruschi on the Stephon Gilmore rumors: During nine seasons with Bill Belichick as his head coach, Tedy Bruschi (now an ESPN analyst) witnessed several controversial personnel decisions. Whether it was the release of Lawyer Milloy in 2003 or the Deion Branch trade in 2006 (among others), Bruschi knows better than most the effect that hard choices from Belichick can have on the team’s locker room.

Yet while he understands Belichick’s process — having won three Super Bowls with the Patriots — Bruschi also knows that New England’s roster needs to be reassured about the short term.

Bruschi’s experience is topical considering the current rumors regarding cornerback Stephon Gilmore potentially being dealt before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

“This Stephon Gilmore thing is big,” Bruschi told “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on WEEI during a Wednesday interview. “I think it’s real and if you’re a player in the locker room you’re really wondering how the organization is feeling towards the season. Are you giving up on the season? Because if you are it goes against everything that you’re telling me every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday about doing your job, about winning the football game this week. Because if you take away our best player, that’s not about winning football games, that’s thinking down the road.”

For Bruschi, the impact of trade rumors on Gilmore is one thing, but the role it might have in eroding morale on the rest of the team is a bigger threat.

“Yes, there’s an effect on Gilmore if he’s on the trade block,” said Bruschi. “There’s also an effect now on the entire locker room because if I’m on that defense I’m saying, ‘That’s our best guy over there and we’re thinking about getting rid of this guy?’ If I were Bill, I would try to give some type of reassurance to the guys that Steph [isn’t] going anywhere. That would help. But if he doesn’t and players can read the writing on the wall that we’re trying to get rid of guys, then this season is going to go down and go down quickly.”

New England, at 2-4, faces a critical matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trivia: The Celtics head into the 2020 NBA (Nov. 18) with three first-round picks. If Danny Ainge uses (and keeps) all of them, it will be the fifth time since 2000 that Boston has made three selections in the first round. The first occasion was in 2001, when the Celtics picked Kedrick Brown, Joseph Forte, and what other player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was traded as a rookie to a Western Conference team.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson on why he listed the Bruins for a possible trade: Though his self-imposed deadline for a trade passed without any deal being made, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekham-Larsson explained why he listed the Bruins and Senators as the two teams he would’ve waived his no-trade clause for.

“I picked those teams because I didn’t want to stand in the way of the [Coyotes] in case they felt like they needed to move me,” said Ekham-Larsson. “That’s the person I am. I put those teams there as alternatives, but I never really wanted to move.”

Pacers reportedly interested in Gordon Hayward:

On this day: In 1965, the Celtics lost to the Pistons despite Sam Jones setting a new team single-game scoring record with 51 points.

The 108-106 loss to Detroit pushed Boston below .500 to a 2-3 record. The slow start may have given the rest of the NBA hope that Red Auerbach’s team was finally vulnerable after seven straight titles, but it would prove to be unfounded.

The Celtics ended up going 54-26, winning an eighth consecutive NBA championship that season.

Daily highlight: Andy Polo scored a perfect one-timer for the Portland Timbers in a 5-2 win over the L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Joe Johnson

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Stephon Gilmore

