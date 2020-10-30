Bills don’t miss Tom Brady in preparing to face Cam Newton-led Pats

“It was a lot put on our plate because with Tom Brady, every defense we were in, he already knew what to do.”

Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Josh Allen and the Bills don't have to face Tom Brady on the Patriots anymore. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOHN WAWROW,
AP
October 30, 2020 | 4:24 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was happy to bid Tom Brady good riddance once he departed New England and the AFC East for Tampa Bay this offseason — with but one slight regret.

Difficult as it was to spend his first three seasons facing the Patriots’ Brady-led offense twice a year, White lamented how he never beat Brady.

“Yeah, that’s something that’s bothering me,” White acknowledged as the Bills (5-2) prepare to host the Patriots (2-4) on Sunday. “But I don’t miss him in the division.”

Brady owned the Bills during his 19 seasons as New England’s starter, in which he went 32-3 to set the NFL record for most wins against one opponent.

Advertisement

Now it’s time for Buffalo to brace for a completely different run-oriented, play-action attack with Cam Newton behind center — although a spotty offense so far.

White doesn’t discount Newton’s abilities, especially how he uses his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame to overpower defenders. And yet, White noted, what Newton lacks is the 19 years of familiarity Brady had with division and the Patriots’ playbook.

“It was a lot put on our plate because with Tom Brady, every defense we were in, he already knew what to do,” White said. “So with Cam coming in his first year, I don’t think that playbook is so big. So I think that kind of limits the things that they’re doing and all the stuff we have to prepare for.”

That remains to be seen in a what’s been a distinctly one-sided rivalry favoring the Patriots, who are 35-5 against the Bills since coach Bill Belichick took over in 2000.

While Buffalo is off to its second consecutive 5-2 in start, the Patriots resemble a shell of a team that’s won 17 division titles and six Super Bowls under Brady.

The Patriots have lost three straight, their longest skid since 2002, and coming off a 33-6 loss to San Francisco, New England’s most lopsided defeat at home under Belichick. Just as concerning is Newton’s sudden struggles in two games since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertisement

His 39.7 quarterback rating last weekend was the third lowest of the 2015 NFL MVP’s 10-year career, and he’s gone a combined 26 of 40 for 255 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions in his past two starts.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room,” Newton said, before referring to himself in the third person. “So, Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned.”

THE BOOK ON CAM

Newton is no stranger to numerous Bills coaches and players who have ties to the quarterback from his days in Carolina. They include coach Sean McDermott, the Panthers’ former defensive coordinator, and defensive end Mario Addison, who have provided tips on how to defend against Newton.

Addison, an offseason free agent addition, circled this game on his calendar once Newton signed in New England.

“Hell yeah. I’ve got to add Cam to my sack list, man,” Addison said in August. “At practice, I couldn’t get too close to him. So now it’s time for me to capitalize.”

A NEW WORLD

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has known only dominance during his previous 10 seasons in New England. But he’s not naïve to Buffalo representing a major threat to ending New England’s run of 11 straight division crowns.

If that makes the Patriots the underdogs, so be it.

“We’d be crazy to think coming into the game that we’re the team to beat. Like, they’re No. 1,” McCourty said. “Our backs are against the wall.”

GOING AT GILMORE

Teams haven’t shied away at throwing the ball in the direction of Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. After making a career-best six interceptions and 20 pass breakups in 2019, the 30-year-old Gilmore has just two pass breakups and one interception so far this season.

Advertisement

Belichick declined to address a recent report of Gilmore possibly being on the trade block with two years left on his $65 million contract. But he said Gilmore’s preparation hasn’t changed this season.

“We’ve changed up what he does based on our game plan and who we’re matched up against, the team we’re playing that particular week,” Belichick said. “But, he’s a very flexible player that understands what we’re trying to do and how it all fits together, and works hard to do his part in it.”

MISSING THE MAFIA

With fans not allowed at Bills Stadium, Patriots players are going to miss the annual cold welcome they get from Buffalo fans, who call themselves the Bills Mafia.

“Even though it’s against you, it’s an awesome football environment,” McCourty said. “I’ve had some pretty, pretty cool experiences just being in that stadium and walking away with wins sometimes, and even some tough losses we’ve had there.”

WIND WARNING

The forecast for Sunday features rain and 21 mph winds, which could play havoc with the passing game.

“Yeah, I’m down for whatever, rain, snow, sun,” Bills linebacker Matt Milano said. “Definitely makes them a little bit one-dimensional as far as running the football. But this day and age, I think you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football Cam Newton Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Barry Chin
Red Sox
With Alex Coras suspension over, Red Sox have been in contact with ex-manager October 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM
PATRIOTS
Patriots' injury report: N'Keal Harry ruled out, Stephon Gilmore questionable vs. Bills October 30, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't think Julian Edelman's surgery is season-ending October 30, 2020 | 3:47 PM
A.J. Hinch was named the Tigers next manager on Friday.
MLB
Fresh off suspension, A.J. Hinch takes over as Tigers manager October 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bobby Orr
2020 Election
Bobby Orr: 'I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country' October 30, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Bill Belichick has seen his Patriots team get off to a poor start to the season.
Patriots
Bart Scott offered a blistering critique of Bill Belichick October 30, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich: If Patriots lose to Bills, 'their season pretty much is over' October 30, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to get back in the win column against the Bills.
Patriots
Patriots embracing role of chaser after 3 straight losses October 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Tony La Russa was hired to be the White Sox next manager.
MLB
White Sox reunite with Tony La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager October 30, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game October 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Travis Roy, who was honored by the Bruins in 2015, was remembered by members of the Boston sports community on Thursday.
TRAVIS ROY
Boston teams, athletes, and other sports figures pay tribute to Travis Roy October 29, 2020 | 10:15 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19; out against Boston College October 29, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton to himself: 'Cameron Newton you've got to pick your expletive up' October 29, 2020 | 8:53 PM
James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month.
JAMES WHITE
Driver arrested for role in crash that killed James White's dad, Tyrone October 29, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Kevin Cullen/Globe Staff
TRAVIS ROY
Former BU hockey player, quadriplegic inspiration, Travis Roy has died October 29, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Mookie Betts was traded to the Dodgers in February.
MLB
Mookie Betts is a playoff gamer, and other thoughts on the World Series October 29, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo evades the Patriots' Chase Winovich to avoid a sack on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich accuses Jimmy Garoppolo of flopping on late hit penalty October 29, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Patrice Bergeron dressed up as Elmo.
PATRICE BERGERON
Patrice Bergeron impersonated Elmo to lift the spirits of children in Boston hospitals October 29, 2020 | 4:13 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Rob Gronkowski compared himself to maple syrup in a food-based analogy October 29, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Damien Woody is quite upset with the way the Patriots are playing.
PATRIOTS
Damien Woody said what he's seeing from the Patriots is 'pure disgusting' October 29, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Julian Edelman has battled a knee injury this season.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure and will be sidelined October 29, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Ryan Kerrigan trade rumors
Patriots
Report: Patriots willing to listen to trade offers on 'almost anyone' October 29, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Devin McCourty speaks to members of the media.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty said Patriots would be 'crazy' to think they're team to beat in AFC East October 29, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi has a warning for Bill Belichick over the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 29, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots place Brandon Copeland on injured reserve October 28, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Adam Buksa #9 of New England Revolution and Tim Parker #26 of New York Red Bulls go after the ball.
REVOLUTION
Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 October 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
James White says his mother is 'doing better' after car crash that killed her husband October 28, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes trying to steal during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
MLB
World Series TV ratings average drops 32 percent below previous low October 28, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Cam Newton
PATRIOTS
Bills coach Sean McDermott on Cam Newton: 'We know full well what he’s capable of' October 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Justin Turner celebrated with his teammates moments after finding out he tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB
MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field October 28, 2020 | 7:17 PM