Patriots embracing role of chaser after 3 straight losses

“Right now we’d be crazy to think coming into the game that we’re the team to beat."

Cam Newton and the Patriots look to get back in the win column against the Bills.
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to get back in the win column against the Bills. –Winslow Townson/AP Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
October 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have grown accustomed to playing the role of front-runner in the AFC East under Bill Belichick.

But at 2-4 for the first time since 2000 and in their first season without Tom Brady since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that has won 11 straight division crowns has quickly embraced the role of the chaser as it prepares to visit division-leading Buffalo.

That’s meant making an adjustment in attitude as much as X’s and O’s this week.

“Right now we’d be crazy to think coming into the game that we’re the team to beat,” safety Devin McCourty said. “This is going to be a huge challenge for us on the road, the top team, we’ve got to really bring our A-game coming off three straight losses. So, I think for us, our backs are against the wall.”

Advertisement

McCourty would know. Since he arrived in New England as a rookie in 2010, he has known nothing but division titles. He’s also enjoyed dominance over the Bills, having been a part of each of the Patriots’ seven straight victories over their division foes.

It’s also why he has no problem acknowledging, as many of his teammates have since last week’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers, that their effort hasn’t consistently been where it’s needed to be through six games.

The defense has done its best to keep opponents at bay this season while the offense finds its footing under quarterback Cam Newton. But the Patriots are still giving up 23.8 points per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL, down from a league-best 14 points per game allowed in 2019.

After a promising start to the season, offensive production has also waned. New England has scored just one touchdown in the two games since Newton returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Newton said his takeaways from the past two weeks are clear.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room. In this county. In this state. In this area. In this region,” Newton said. “So Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Advertisement

He could also be without two receivers against the Bills.

N’Keal Harry, who is in the concussion protocol after leaving last week’s loss to San Francisco, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Julian Edelman was also out Thursday with a knee issue that has previously limited him during practices this season.

Edelman leads the Patriots with 21 catches for 315 yards, but has yet to catch a touchdown. Harry is tied for second with 19 receptions for 172 yards and a TD.

“He’s my guy. His presence was missed today and what he brings to this team,” Newton said of Edelman. “He’s more than just an unsung hero. He is everything the Patriots represent.”

McCourty said their collective struggles have fostered an atmosphere in the locker room not of panic, but a return to basics, along with an increased focus on correcting their issues.

“Each day that you come here and you fight, I think builds bonds,” McCourty said. “It lets a guy know next to you that ‘Hey, this guy’s going to be here, he’s going to fight.’ We’ve had guys on his team who have been on other teams where things aren’t going well. I’ve had conversations with them, and they said they can see it when it starts going bad, how it’s just like the locker room kind of dismantles.

“But each day we come in ready to work and put in a hard day of work. I think we continue to build that. We continue to fight and stick together.”

Advertisement

For coach Belichick that means a recommitment to their principles “in the meetings, in the walkthrough, in film sessions and on the practice field.”

“We’ll see where that puts us, I don’t know, but we certainly need to improve from where we are, and we will,” he said. “Hopefully, that will translate into better performance on Sunday. It usually does.”

While that may not be a silver bullet to getting back on track, running back James White says it underscores that wholesale change isn’t necessary with a lot of football still to be played.

“It’s the same message, just the sense of urgency just has to keep going up,” he said. “It’s just taking it step by step. Everybody’s trying to do their job to the best of their ability, and we’ll be just fine.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich: If Patriots lose to Bills, 'their season pretty much is over' October 30, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Tony La Russa was hired to be the White Sox next manager.
MLB
White Sox reunite with Tony La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager October 30, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game October 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Travis Roy, who was honored by the Bruins in 2015, was remembered by members of the Boston sports community on Thursday.
TRAVIS ROY
Boston teams, athletes, and other sports figures pay tribute to Travis Roy October 29, 2020 | 10:15 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19; out against Boston College October 29, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton to himself: 'Cameron Newton you've got to pick your expletive up' October 29, 2020 | 8:53 PM
James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month.
JAMES WHITE
Driver arrested for role in crash that killed James White's dad, Tyrone October 29, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Kevin Cullen/Globe Staff
TRAVIS ROY
Former BU hockey player, quadriplegic inspiration, Travis Roy has died October 29, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Mookie Betts was traded to the Dodgers in February.
MLB
Mookie Betts is a playoff gamer, and other thoughts on the World Series October 29, 2020 | 5:20 PM
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore added to Patriots' injury report and limited at Thursday's practice October 29, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo evades the Patriots' Chase Winovich to avoid a sack on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich accuses Jimmy Garoppolo of flopping on late hit penalty October 29, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Patrice Bergeron dressed up as Elmo.
PATRICE BERGERON
Patrice Bergeron impersonated Elmo to lift the spirits of children in Boston hospitals October 29, 2020 | 4:13 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Rob Gronkowski compared himself to maple syrup in a food-based analogy October 29, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Damien Woody is quite upset with the way the Patriots are playing.
PATRIOTS
Damien Woody said what he's seeing from the Patriots is 'pure disgusting' October 29, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Julian Edelman has battled a knee injury this season.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure and will be sidelined October 29, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Ryan Kerrigan trade rumors
Patriots
Report: Patriots willing to listen to trade offers on 'almost anyone' October 29, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Devin McCourty speaks to members of the media.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty said Patriots would be 'crazy' to think they're team to beat in AFC East October 29, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi has a warning for Bill Belichick over the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 29, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots place Brandon Copeland on injured reserve October 28, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Adam Buksa #9 of New England Revolution and Tim Parker #26 of New York Red Bulls go after the ball.
REVOLUTION
Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 October 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
James White says his mother is 'doing better' after car crash that killed her husband October 28, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes trying to steal during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
MLB
World Series TV ratings average drops 32 percent below previous low October 28, 2020 | 9:02 PM
Cam Newton
PATRIOTS
Bills coach Sean McDermott on Cam Newton: 'We know full well what he’s capable of' October 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Justin Turner celebrated with his teammates moments after finding out he tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB
MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field October 28, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Boston.com readers weighed in on the future of the Patriots October 28, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Daryl Morey
NBA
AP: Daryl Morey in advanced talks to lead 76ers October 28, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Runners head toward the finish line during the 2019 race.
Marathon
Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces October 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the understandable desire to live in the fantasy October 28, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Justin Turner
Justin Turner celebrates title with Dodgers after being pulled over positive coronavirus test October 28, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and NFL insiders have said about the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 28, 2020 | 10:38 AM