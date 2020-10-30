Patriots’ Week 8 injury report: N’Keal Harry ruled out, Stephon Gilmore questionable vs. Bills

The Patriots’ receiving corps will be a bit thinner when they face the Bills on Sunday.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

It was already anticipated that Edelman would miss Sunday’s game after he had a procedure on his injured knee on Thursday. Harry left Sunday’s game against the 49ers after receiving a hard hit at the end of the first quarter.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Davis was signed by the Patriots off the Jaguars’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and has yet to play a game with the team.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was limited at Thursday’s practice, didn’t practice on Friday due to a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Gilmore has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. He has even placed his Foxborough home on the market, according to multiple reports.

LInebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (ankle), running back Damien Harris (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), tight end Dalton Keene (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (shoulder), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday.

Guy, Herron, and Thuney all left last week’s game against the 49ers with injuries and didn’t return. Dugger was inactive against the 49ers. Mason has dealt with the calf injury over the last few weeks and missed just the Week 4 game against the Chiefs due to the injury.

For the Bills, guard Cody Ford (knee) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Here’s the full injury report:

Patriots

OUT

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

BUFFALO BILLS