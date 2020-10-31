Bill Belichick admits Patriots depth issues are due to salary cap, injuries

"We just haven’t been able to have the kind of depth on our roster that we’ve had in some other years."

Bill Belichick admitted the Patriots' depth issues this season.
Bill Belichick admitted the Patriots' depth issues this season. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 31, 2020

The 2020 Patriots season has certainly been far from ideal, especially when factoring in the success the team’s had over the last two decades.

Entering Week 8, New England sits in third place in its division with a 2-4 record. Amid a three-game losing streak, the Patriots enter November with a losing record for the first time since 2002.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio Saturday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked by former Patriots defensive coordinator Charlie Weis why the team’s been relying on younger players this season. Belichick was unusually candid in his response.

“You’re right, Charlie. We’re playing more young players than we’ve played in the past,” Belichick said. “A combination of reasons. We were pretty heavily invested in our team in the past few years. From a salary cap standpoint, we didn’t have much flexibility at all. I think that was obvious on the Cam Newton contract.”

Advertisement

Belichick is correct that the Patriots didn’t have much cap space to work with this past offseason. At one point in March, the Patriots had under $1 million in cap space, forcing them to not just say goodbye to longtime quarterback Tom Brady but also to defensive starters Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, and Danny Shelton as well as several others.

That gave the team no option but to sign Newton to just the veteran minimum deal, which is just slightly more than $1 million, in July. Had Newton wanted to sign for more money, the Patriots likely wouldn’t have been able to sign him, which Belichick alluded to.

The loss of veteran players in free agency isn’t the only reason why the Patriots have to play younger players this season.

“Then we had some opt-outs, so we lost some players there that would normally have given us significant amount of playtime,” Belichick said. “And then like every year, a couple guys are banged up and we’ve missed some guys here and there in certain games. I think when you combine it all together, there is opportunity there, and some of that opportunity has gone to younger players.”

Advertisement

The Patriots had a league-high eight players opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Of the eight that dropped out, four (linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, and tight end Matt LaCosse) were regular starters for the Patriots in 2019. Fullback Danny Vitale, who the team signed in the offseason, was expected to compete for the starting spot at his position as well.

Younger players had to step up not just due to injuries, but also because of a COVID-19 outbreak that hit the team in October. Newton, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, guard Shaq Mason, defensive end Derek Rivers, and offensive lineman James Ferentz have all missed game time due to COVID.

Luckily for the Patriots, the salary cap issues aren’t forever. They have roughly $28 million in dead money (including a whopping $13.5 million because of Brady’s departure) coming off the books at the end of the season. They may have anywhere between $40-60 million in cap space this upcoming offseason depending on the league’s salary cap, according to NBC Sports Boston, which would be one of the best salary cap situations.

While Belichick admitted that the cap caught up to the Patriots this season, he sees this as a one-year period to reset their salary cap for the future.

“Again, because of our cap situation — in this particular year, this is kind of the year that we’ve taken to, I would say, adjust our cap from the spending that we’ve had in accumulation of previous years,” Belichick said. “We just haven’t been able to have the kind of depth on our roster that we’ve had in some other years. That’s provided some more opportunity for younger players. So it’s a combination of all the reasons.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec passes the ball near Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee .
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways as Boston College nearly stuns No. 1 Clemson but falls short October 31, 2020 | 6:49 PM
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scored two touchdowns against Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 1 Clemson rallies to beat Boston College 34-28 October 31, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Julian Edelman has dealt with a knee injury throughout the season.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman will reportedly be placed on injured reserve October 31, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
What would be the Patriots record right now if Tom Brady had stayed? October 31, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
STEPHON GILMORE
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ruled out for game against Bills October 31, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Although the Red Sox and Bruins are not in season, NESN broadcasts live college basketball, hockey and football games.
Media
NESN ‘extremely disappointed’ after getting dropped by YouTube TV October 31, 2020 | 3:19 PM
After so many quarterback flops through the years, the Bills have found their guy in Josh Allen.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Can the Bills send the Patriots into rebuilding mode? October 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.
Sports News
Jon Lester option declined by Cubs, lefty becomes free agent October 30, 2020 | 7:54 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
With Alex Coras suspension over, Red Sox have been in contact with ex-manager October 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Patriots
Bills don't miss Tom Brady in preparing to face Cam Newton-led Pats October 30, 2020 | 4:24 PM
PATRIOTS
Patriots' injury report: N'Keal Harry ruled out, Stephon Gilmore questionable vs. Bills October 30, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't think Julian Edelman's surgery is season-ending October 30, 2020 | 3:47 PM
A.J. Hinch was named the Tigers next manager on Friday.
MLB
Fresh off suspension, A.J. Hinch takes over as Tigers manager October 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bobby Orr
2020 Election
Bobby Orr: 'I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country' October 30, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Bill Belichick has seen his Patriots team get off to a poor start to the season.
Patriots
Bart Scott offered a blistering critique of Bill Belichick October 30, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich: If Patriots lose to Bills, 'their season pretty much is over' October 30, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to get back in the win column against the Bills.
Patriots
Patriots embracing role of chaser after 3 straight losses October 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Tony La Russa was hired to be the White Sox next manager.
MLB
White Sox reunite with Tony La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager October 30, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game October 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Travis Roy, who was honored by the Bruins in 2015, was remembered by members of the Boston sports community on Thursday.
TRAVIS ROY
Boston teams, athletes, and other sports figures pay tribute to Travis Roy October 29, 2020 | 10:15 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19; out against Boston College October 29, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton to himself: 'Cameron Newton you've got to pick your expletive up' October 29, 2020 | 8:53 PM
James White reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium late last month.
JAMES WHITE
Driver arrested for role in crash that killed James White's dad, Tyrone October 29, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Kevin Cullen/Globe Staff
TRAVIS ROY
Former BU hockey player, quadriplegic inspiration, Travis Roy has died October 29, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Mookie Betts was traded to the Dodgers in February.
MLB
Mookie Betts is a playoff gamer, and other thoughts on the World Series October 29, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo evades the Patriots' Chase Winovich to avoid a sack on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich accuses Jimmy Garoppolo of flopping on late hit penalty October 29, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Patrice Bergeron dressed up as Elmo.
PATRICE BERGERON
Patrice Bergeron impersonated Elmo to lift the spirits of children in Boston hospitals October 29, 2020 | 4:13 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Rob Gronkowski compared himself to maple syrup in a food-based analogy October 29, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Damien Woody is quite upset with the way the Patriots are playing.
PATRIOTS
Damien Woody said what he's seeing from the Patriots is 'pure disgusting' October 29, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Julian Edelman has battled a knee injury this season.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman reportedly underwent a knee procedure and will be sidelined October 29, 2020 | 1:49 PM