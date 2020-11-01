‘How do you think we felt?’ Bill Belichick’s reaction to the Patriots’ loss to the Bills

"We had an opportunity."

Bill Belichick loss Bills
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' loss to the Bills. –AP Photo/John Munson
By
Boston.com Staff
November 1, 2020 | 5:21 PM

After the Patriots’ suffered a 24-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday — New England’s fourth in a row — Bill Belichick was asked if Cam Newton would remain the starting quarterback.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick replied. “That’s the way it’s been all year.”

Newton, who lead the Patriots into field goal range with time winding down in the fourth quarter, seemed to be succeeding where he had failed in previous weeks. New England found a way to get its offense going during the second half, a positive development after the struggles of the previous two games.

Yet on the 12th play of the Patriots’ final drive, Newton fumbled the football at the Bills’ 14-yard line. Buffalo recovered, and kneeled the ball down to seal the win.

Asked how he felt after the play, Belichick had a simple response.

“How do you think we felt?”

“I think we did a lot of things well enough to win, but not quite well enough to win,” Belichick added of the team’s performance. “So you’re in the position, we had an opportunity, certainly could’ve done things better along the way. So obviously disappointed to work hard and not have the results that you’re looking for.”

Belichick also offered one-line responses to two notable events in the game:

  • Regarding the decision to go for an onside kick in the third quarter: “We were trying to make a positive play.”
  • Why the Patriots kicked a field goal at the end of the first half despite 12 seconds remaining: “I felt like it was probably a low-percentage play.”

The Patriots, now 2-5, face the Jets next Monday night at 8:15 p.m.

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

