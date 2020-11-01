Running back Damien Harris reflected on his increased role with the Patriots

Second-year running back Damien Harris, who has made the most of an increased role of late, called it a “tremendous honor” to be able to compete with the Patriots.

Harris finished with 16 carries for 102 yards, and the first touchdown of his professional career, in New England’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It was his second 100-plus-yard performance this season, and he’s established himself as a reliable option after appearing in just two games last year as a rookie and missing the first three games of this season due to a hand injury.

“It’s good to be on the field,” Harris said. “It’s good to go out there and compete with this team.”

Harris, however, was much more disappointed with the overall loss than he was pleased with his own strong performance. He’s seen the most significant action of his young career during the team’s four-game losing streak, and he’s frustrated that he hasn’t been able to help change the downward trend.

He said he’s “not really that happy” with his own showing given the big picture.

“I can’t say I’m too happy about anything right now,” Harris said. “Winning is more important than anything – any individual stat, individual accolade, or individual rhythm, however you want to call it, however you want to slice it up.”

Damien Harris Live Postgame Press Conference https://t.co/6cL79YZSO7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2020

Harris said he learned a lot from the coaches, veterans, and himself from year one to year two, noting that he’s been a self-critic while examining his own tendencies on the field. It’s clear he’s taken a major leap from year one to year two, and it’s very possible he’ll remain the team’s top running back whether Sony Michel returns from the injured list in the coming weeks or not.

The University of Alabama product averaged 6.4 yards per carry Sunday, and his 22-yard touchdown run sliced the deficit to two before the Patriots evened the score at 14 with a two-point conversion moments later. Harris ran hard downhill before swerving to the left, breaking a tackle, and accelerating into the end zone.

Harris deflected the credit and praised those around him for making his life easier.

“I’ve got to give credit to the offensive line,” Harris said. “I’ve raved about them every opportunity I get.”