5 takeaways from the Patriots’ stinging, 24-21 setback to the Bills

Cam Newton lets a chance to win slip out of his grasp, and Bill Belichick's team loses its fourth straight.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, rushes past New England Patriots' Byron Cowart for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Josh Allen rushes past Byron Cowart for a touchdown. –AP Photo/John Munson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Dave D'Onofrio
November 1, 2020 | 6:42 PM

ANOTHER TURNOVER SPOILS CAM’S BOUNCEBACK DAY
For most of Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, Cam Newton was the quarterback the Patriots need him to be. He hit on 60 percent of his passes, didn’t throw it to the other team, and used his legs effectively. With Josh McDaniels’ offense seeming to play to his strengths as a passer, Newton kept the club in a competitive position throughout and appeared far more comfortable and assertive than he had in more than a month.

It certainly wasn’t perfect or pretty, but for the breadth of the first 59 minutes, it at least appeared to be a positive step forward. In the 60th minute, it appeared it might even be good enough to get the Patriots a win. The Pats were 13 yards from a go-ahead touchdown, and already well within the range required to make a gimme of a game-tying field goal try.

Advertisement

But before New England could save its season, and Newton could fully flex in front of his doubters, the ball was punched out of his hands. Sucker punched, from behind. And with that came a knockout blow that at once flattened Newton’s apparent progress and all but fatally doomed the Patriots’ season in a fashion frustratingly representative of why they’re now pretty much playing out the string with nine weeks still to go.

Losers of four straight, the Patriots are 2-5. They’re three and a half games behind the Bills (6-2) in the AFC East, and trailing the Dolphins (4-3), too. Beyond the division, the conference landscape looks even tougher. Seven teams — as many as make the playoffs — already have five wins. Conversely, only the Jaguars, Texans, and Jets have fewer wins than the Pats among the AFC entries.

To borrow a phrase this election season, for the Patriots there is no viable path forward to the playoffs.

Sunday was their last hope to salvage things, yet ultimately it proved emblematic of where the club and its quarterback have spent most of the season. They were relatively close — but close doesn’t count because there’s a price to be paid for players who are unable to protect the football.

Advertisement

Too often over the past month, turnovers have cost the Patriots prime opportunities. They entered Week 8 with the second-worst turnover rate in football, and Sunday’s fumble was the squad’s 15th giveaway on the season. Newton alone has now accounted for eight of them.

So, yes, Sunday he might’ve been mostly the quarterback the Patriots need him to be. But, fair or unfair, the Patriots still need him to be better than that.

SIGNS OF ENCOURAGEMENT …
Their 10-year grip on the AFC East feeling like it was down to the tips of the final finger still holding on, the Pats showed some fight in the middle of the third quarter and put together an encouraging, complementary sequence that provided some sorely-needed signs of encouragement after what might’ve been the team’s most discouraging month in a decade.

It wasn’t enough for a win, but it was a sign of life, and after last week’s dud against the 49ers was the moment where New England began to again look like a team at least capable of competing. They looked like the Patriots of old, in fact, executing in all three phases to seize the momentum and pull themselves back into the game.

It began with a good punt, Jake Bailey pinning the Bills inside their own 10 after the Pats’ coaches opted to play for field position by calling a conciliatory wide receiver screen on third and exceptionally long. The defense did its part, forcing a three-and-out while conceding only four yards. On the ensuing punt, Gunner Olszewski got some good blocking before bringing the ball 15 yards, all the way to Buffalo’s 37.

Advertisement

An offense that had been dormant for weeks nearly shot itself in the foot initially, with Shaq Mason’s illegal hands penalty pushing the Pats back to 1st and 20. Similar mistakes had spoiled a couple of drives already on the day, and all season it’s been evident this isn’t a team that can afford to be chasing the chains.

But this time they erased the error. Rex Burkhead picked up a third-and-10 with a bullish haul on an inside draw, and two plays later Damien Harris took it over left guard, then went 22 yards to score the team’s first touchdown in nearly seven full quarters. Newton hit Jakobi Meyers for the subsequent two-point conversion, and with that, the game was tied.

For a moment, the Patriots looked like the Patriots again. The game looked winnable again. And maybe — just maybe — even the division looked like it might be in play again.

… SPOILED BY A BAD DECISION
But then the Pats opted to try an onside kick. Bailey pounded it into the turf, and the ball took a nice big, easy hop for the Bills’ alert up-man.

It landed softly in his arms — and gave the Bills a nice soft landing spot after they’d finally been pushed back up against the ropes.

Remember, Buffalo came in having lost two of three and didn’t exactly blow out the lowly Jets last week. They’d just given up the lead they’d held since the second series of this game. The Bills know the history. They know the pressure. They know what’s expected of them. And the Pats had put them in a position where they might’ve been starting to doubt they were ready to be the alpha of the East.

Instead, the decision to try the onside kick let the Bills out from some of the pressure. New England put Buffalo in a favorable position to start its next drive offensively — and also signaled to the Bills that the Pats themselves doubted their ability to hang with the new division leaders. The ineffective kick effectively told Buffalo that New England wasn’t sure they could hang with their hosts if they played it straight up. It amounted to an admission that the Pats felt they needed to trick the Bills out of a possession in order to pull this one out.

And on top of all that, it put too much misguided trust in a defense that continues to regress from the ranks of the NFL’s elite. Set up at the Pats’ 45, the Bills covered that in nine plays to re-take the lead. New England answered, but then so did Buffalo, which a 63-yard possession that produced a field goal.

So, just when it looked like the Bills might be reeling they took advantage of a short field and put up 10 points. They flipped the pressure back on to the Patriots. They forced the visitors to play chase, and the team that’s chasing can’t often afford a major mistake.

The 24-21 final is a testament to that.

MEYERS AND HARRIS: 2021
If Sunday’s loss shifted the Patriots into the mode of trying to sift through who might be part of their future — particularly with Tuesday’s trade deadline looming — they should take the recent play of Meyers and Harris as evidence that both second-year players should have a place with the team moving forward.

Meyers finished with a team-high six catches for 58 yards, and were it not for a couple of big catches negated by offensive line penalties he would’ve been pushing 100 yards. Factor in those two non-plays, and he was the target on 12 of Newton’s 25 would-be pass attempts, plus he was the recipient when the quarterback fit the ball into a tight window when the Pats converted a two-point try in the third quarter.

The knock on Meyers is that he’s slow, and that assessment left him undrafted after a prolific collegiate career. But as a pro he’s proven to be reliable as a pass target, first earning his way onto the roster at the start of last season, then in the process of making 25 catches as a rookie. Before Sunday, he’d caught the only five passes thrown to him this season, but with Julian Edelman on injured reserve and N’Keal Harry dealing with a concussion, a door has opened for Meyers and Newton appears comfortable looking his way. Even Brady appeared to trust him on some key third downs, like the third and four Meyers picked up on the final drive against the Bills Sunday.

Harris was a third-round pick last year, but effectively red-shirted the season, then missed the first three contests of this season. Sunday was his fourth contest — but the second in which he’s eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, gaining 102 on 16 totes, and boosting his average to 5.7 per attempt for the season.

He runs with power, and has flashed the footwork to make the subtle moves that foster extra yardage. He’s not a burner, but he can burst into the second level.

Sony Michel remains on IR, but the eye test says he should slot in behind Harris even when healthy. James White and Rex Burkhead have their role, but Harris is emerging as the bell cow — for this year, and beyond. And it’s time the Pats stop undervaluing Meyers’ ability to execute a route, catch the ball sure-handedly, and contribute, too.

IT’S HARD NOT TO THINK OF THE ALTERNATE REALITY
In one alternate reality, the Patriots never let Tom Brady leave. (Chad Finn wrestled with that one a few days ago.)
But the what-ifs and if-onlys of the 2020 Patriots are plenty maddening by themselves, even without needing to entirely rewrite that part of history.

Sunday’s loss stung. It hurt. But that hardly renders it an exception in the run that’s created the Pats’ current predicament — and that makes it almost impossible for any Patriots fan to avoid going back through the gamelog and wondering what might’ve been.

At 2-5 and without a first-quarter offensive touchdown to this point, it feels like a lost cause, and like this team is totally bereft
of talent. At times we’ve wondered if the toughness is missing, too.

Yet we can go back to Seattle and wonder how it might’ve been different if Newton had found a way to slip through traffic when trying to rush in for the winning score from the 1 in the final minute. We can go back to Kansas City, and project how it might’ve been different had Brian Hoyer not allowed the clock to bleed out of one half, then fumbled away points in the other.

We can think back to the home loss to Denver, and lament the lack of urgency and preparation that seemed to hamper a team trying to play without really practicing — then still almost pulled off a comeback. And now we can think about this loss to the Bills, when if Newton holds on to the ball, it’s probably Buffalo that would’ve been relieved to see the game go into overtime. The Pats were marching, they had timeouts, and they had a chance to win.

If two of those games go differently, they’re 4-3. If they execute with the careful expertise of the Patriots of yesteryear, it’s not crazy to think they could be 5-2. Maybe even 6-1, with an extreme stroke of luck.

The flaws would still exist. They would still be a team in need of help. But it’s hard not to look back at four of the five losses and recognize that it might only be a handful of plays accounting for a difference as massive as the one between the Patriots carrying hope into the second half of the season and the reality of now almost hopelessly playing out the string.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the final drive of Sunday's loss to the Bills.
CAM NEWTON
What Cam Newton said about his fumble on the Patriots' final drive against the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:29 PM
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss rushes past Devin McCourty during the first half Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty after another Patriots loss: 'We can't let the culture change' November 1, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Bill Belichick loss Bills
Patriots
'How do you think we felt?' Bill Belichick's reaction to the Patriots' loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Cam Newton fumbles the ball, and fumbles away the game, in the 4th quarter.
Patriots
16 thoughts on the Patriots' season-altering loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are the league's last undefeated team.
NFL
Steelers stay unbeaten with 28-24 comeback win over Ravens November 1, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Manchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates after scoring her side's first goal Sunday.
SOCCER
Sam Mewis scores to help Man City retain Women's FA Cup November 1, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bill Belichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick showed his support for Armenians fighting for freedom November 1, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
2020 Election
Man takes out newspaper ad following Bobby Orr's endorsement of Donald Trump November 1, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Adrian Kraus
NFL
Bills stay in locker room for national anthem before game vs. Patriots November 1, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Tom Brady
Antonio Brown is reportedly staying at Tom Brady's house November 1, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Bob Lobel was a sportscaster at Ch. 4 from 1979-2008.
Media
Catching up with longtime Channel 4 sportscaster Bob Lobel November 1, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Josh Allen and the Bills held off the Patriots' comeback attempt on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots fall to Bills, 24-21, as Cam Newton fumbles on final drive November 1, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Alex Cora and family.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora posts 'throwback' Halloween photo with World Series trophy October 31, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Bill Belichick admitted the Patriots' depth issues this season.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick admits Patriots depth issues are due to salary cap, injuries October 31, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec passes the ball near Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee .
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways as Boston College nearly stuns No. 1 Clemson but falls short October 31, 2020 | 6:49 PM
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scored two touchdowns against Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 1 Clemson rallies to beat Boston College 34-28 October 31, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Julian Edelman has dealt with a knee injury throughout the season.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman will reportedly be placed on injured reserve October 31, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
What would be the Patriots' record right now if Tom Brady had stayed? October 31, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
STEPHON GILMORE
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ruled out for game against Bills October 31, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Although the Red Sox and Bruins are not in season, NESN broadcasts live college basketball, hockey and football games.
Media
NESN ‘extremely disappointed’ after getting dropped by YouTube TV October 31, 2020 | 3:19 PM
After so many quarterback flops through the years, the Bills have found their guy in Josh Allen.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Unconventional Preview: Can the Bills send the Patriots into rebuilding mode? October 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.
Sports News
Jon Lester option declined by Cubs, lefty becomes free agent October 30, 2020 | 7:54 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
With Alex Coras suspension over, Red Sox have been in contact with ex-manager October 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Patriots
Bills don't miss Tom Brady in preparing to face Cam Newton-led Pats October 30, 2020 | 4:24 PM
PATRIOTS
Patriots' injury report: N'Keal Harry ruled out, Stephon Gilmore questionable vs. Bills October 30, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't think Julian Edelman's surgery is season-ending October 30, 2020 | 3:47 PM
A.J. Hinch was named the Tigers next manager on Friday.
MLB
Fresh off suspension, A.J. Hinch takes over as Tigers manager October 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bobby Orr
2020 Election
Bobby Orr: 'I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country' October 30, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Bill Belichick has seen his Patriots team get off to a poor start to the season.
Patriots
Bart Scott offered a blistering critique of Bill Belichick October 30, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich: If Patriots lose to Bills, 'their season pretty much is over' October 30, 2020 | 10:24 AM