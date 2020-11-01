‘It’s definitely a good feeling’: Josh Uche steps up in first career NFL game

After months of waiting, linebacker Josh Uche finally made his NFL debut in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Uche, who was scratched for the first couple of games and later placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury, didn’t have a big game on the stat sheet. However, he did have an impact on a Patriots defense that’s hurting for help at linebacker after several departures in free agency, and Dont’a Hightower’s decision to opt out of the season.

The first noticeable play Uche had came on the Bills’ second drive of the game. On third and 17, Uche, along with the help of his fellow Michigan alum Chase Winovich, chased Bills quarterback Josh Allen out of the pocket before hitting him, forcing Allen’s throw to running back Zach Moss to fall incomplete. He was credited with a quarterback hit for the play.

The Patriots’ second-round draft pick met Allen again later in the game. On a third and 8 from their own 10-yard line, Allen scrambled right. Allen, who had 23 rushing yards on the day, was met by Uche just two yards past the line of scrimmage, with Uche making his first career tackle to force fourth down. With the Bills punting the ball deep in their own territory, the Patriots got the ball at the Bills’ 37-yard line and tied the game at 14 on the ensuing possession.

“It was a blessing,” Uche told reporters on playing Sunday. “This is a moment you dream about. Ever since I got here, I’ve just been trying to find a way to contribute, no matter how that is. And to finally get the opportunity, it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Uche’s NFL debut was met with a challenge. The rookie typically plays along the edge, so when linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley left the game in the fourth quarter due to a groin injury, it meant Uche had to move to inside linebacker.

“I just had to be prepared for whatever was needed of me,” Uche said of having to replace Bentley. “Whenever my number was called and whenever I was needed, I just had to be prepared.”

The rookie credited the Patriots’ coaching staff for having him ready to play multiple positions in his debut.

“The coaching staff, [inside linebackers] coach [Jerod] Mayo and [outside linebackers] coach Steve [Belichick] do a great job coaching us,” Uche said. “They make sure we’re prepared for everything and we’re never surprised by any type of looks. So I was ready.”