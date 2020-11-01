Live blog: Patriots-Bills game updates

Click here to refresh this page

1:48 p.m.: The 43-yard field goal from Nick Folk is good, making it 7-3 with 10:50 to go in the half. Not ideal to settle for three instead of seven, but with this offense looking sluggish, it’s certainly better than nothing. A really nice catch-and-run from James White that went for 28 yards was likely the highlight of the drive for the Patriots. White remains the best offensive option for New England — get him the ball in space and have him make plays. On that series, the offense committed its fourth penalty of the day. The type of penalties are worth mentioning — pre-snap penalties like false starts and delay of game calls. Those are particularly maddening, given the minuscule margin for error the Patriots are facing this afternoon.

1:58 p.m.: A few signs of life for the Patriots, including a nice third-down PBU by Jason McCourty that’ll force the punt. New England will get the ball at their own 23-yard line with 7:43 to go in the first half. Let’s see if the Pats can put together a sustained drive.

2:02 p.m.: Nothing from New England on that drive, but the carry from Olszewski was a good sign when it comes to some offensive creativity. The Patriots are going to have to dip into their bag of gadget plays to try and jump start the offense. It’s still 7-3 Buffalo with 5:30 to go in the first half. (A reminder that the Bills will get the ball to start the second half.)

2:15 p.m.: Excellent takeaway for the Patriots, who will get the ball at the Buffalo 49 with 1:38 to go in the half. Great scoring opportunity here.

-One bright spot? As jittery as people were about Nick Folk early in the season, he’s kicked really well lately, at least when it comes to field goals. He’s made his last 10 — if it wasn’t for Folk over the last 10-plus quarters, the Patriots wouldn’t have much offense to speak of.

-The defense has had its share of nice stops, including a J.C. Jackson interception of Allen with just under two minutes to go in the first half that gave the offense good field position. Buffalo’s opening drive — which ended with a touchdown — was impressive. But on the ensuing drives, the New England defense was mostly up to the task. Certainly not perfect, but not bad as last week.

-The Patriots’ offense has been good at avoiding penalties, but as a group, they really shot themselves in the foot at some key moments in the first half. They committed four penalties over the first two quarters. For a team that has very little margin for error on offense, those sorts of infractions can be absolute drive killers.

-Dating back to last year, the Patriots have now failed to score a first-quarter touchdown in their last nine games. That’s remarkable.

-Other than the drive that ended with a 43-yard field goal — a series that was eight plays and 44 yards — the Patriots’ offense has been relatively inconsistent through the first two quarters. There have been big gains here and there, including a really nice 28-yard catch and run by James White — but for the most part, New England has failed to find any sort of rhythm on offense. That being said, if New England can keep it a one-score game, it certainly has a chance, especially when you are talking about an occasionally wild young quarterback in Allen. A pick-6 between now and the end of the game certainly isn’t out of the question.

2:23 p.m.: Two quarters are done in Buffalo. The Bills hold a 7-6 lead. Here are a few takeaways from the first half.

1:39 p.m.: First quarter is done, and Buffalo is up 7-0. The Patriots have now gone without an offensive touchdown in the first quarter in their last nine games, dating back to last year. New England will get the ball at its own 31 after that Buffalo punt.

1:32 p.m.: New England caught a break with a hands-to-the face penalty on Ed Oliver on a third-and-long play that kept the drive alive, but the Patriots couldn’t convert on the subsequent third-down opportunity. It’s the second consecutive series that has ended with a punt for New England. The Bills have the ball and a 7-0 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Unless something crazy happens, this will mark the seventh consecutive game where the Patriots will go without an offensive touchdown. Not an ideal start for New England.

1:27 p.m.: This is the Bills’ first lead at home against New England since 2016, per the CBS broadcast.

1:21 p.m.: A few things worth noting off that first drive: Good pressure from Wise, who has excellent penetration. A good open-field tackle from Jonathan Jones on Allen’s big gain on the ground. And a nice PBU for John Simon. But that was about it for the Patriots, as the Bills ground out a nice opening drive to take an early 7-0 lead — 10 plays, 78 yards for Buffalo, capped by a Zack Moss touchdown run. There’s 5:29 to go in the opening quarter. 1:10 p.m.: For the Patriots, that delay-of-game penalty when they got to midfield was a killer. The offense has been dynamite when it comes to avoiding those flags, but that made it too tough to overcome. On a day where you’re going to rely on your run game, you just can’t sputter on first down and hope to find offensive success. Buffalo will get the ball for the first time all afternoon — it’s scoreless with 10:39 to go in the first quarter. 1:01 p.m.: Bills win the toss and defer. The Patriots will get the ball first. 12:48 p.m.: Every season, it feels like you can point to one (or maybe two) regular-season games that really define the Patriots that year. This is one of those contests … at least, it feels like one of them. The Patriots have their backs against the wall, they are circling the wagons, etc. etc. Whatever cliche you want to use. The bottom line is they really need to win this game. They have to do a few very clear, very obvious things in order to do it: score an offensive touchdown in the early going, bottle up Josh Allen, and find a way to run the ball consistently against a spotty Buffalo run defense. Can they execute? That’s another matter altogether.

I’ve gone back and forth on this over the course of the week, and while I think we’re going to see a better effort than we saw the last two weeks, I’m not sure it’s going to be enough. My call: Bills 23, Patriots 20, in a game that’s decided late in the fourth quarter.

Nick Folk was 5 of 6 into the wind. His lone miss was wide right from (approximately) 45 yards. He hit from 35, 38, 45, 50, and 53 yards. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/MFI323tGpL — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 1, 2020

12:19 p.m.: Couple of interesting nuggets from Jason La Canfora on CBS a few moments ago, including the fact that no one seems to be sure if the Patriots will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. La Canfora also suggests that if the Giants are looking to move on from Dave Gettleman this offseason, they could target Nick Caserio.

Wind has really picked up. Rain is steady but light. Kickers/punters having fun during warmups. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/OFN06lpyAS — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 1, 2020

12:00 p.m.: This one opened with the Bills as favorites at -3, and that has risen to either -3.5 or -4, likely in the wake of the news about both Gilmore and Edelman. As of this morning, most places have it at -4. As for the total, that began the week at 46.5, but because of weather and other factors, that has decreased to anywhere between 43.5 and 44.5, depending on where you look. As for me, I’m not sure the Patriots will be able to win this one — more on that as we get closer to kickoff — but I like their ability to cover, especially if they run the ball as much as I think they are capable of. Oh, and I also like the under.

11:55 a.m.: It’s supposed to be a miserable day, weather-wise. Winds are expected to top out around 20 MPH, and rain is in the forecast for most of the afternoon. After six games where weather hasn’t really been an issue, it should play a sizable factor in the outcome of this one against the Bills.

Cam Newton airs it out to Gunner Olszewski just as the wind and rain have picked up considerably in Orchard Park, NY. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/GI9PVaPsdd — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 1, 2020

11:37 a.m.: The Patriots have announced their inactives. Here’s the list, and here’s what it all means:

•Defensive tackle Carl Davis has been suffering from a concussion, and was announced as out earlier in the week.

•N’Keal Harry has also been struggling with a concussion, and was also announced as out earlier in the week. This is a terrific opportunity for some of the other receivers like Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers to make an impact. (It’s also worth speculating as to whether or not we’ll see the annual “Matthew Slater gets reps at receiver” exercise.)

•Devin Asiasi is a healthy scratch — the team said he didn’t make the trip because of “personal reasons.” He hadn’t figured much in the offensive game plan for the first six games. And a week after making his NFL debut, rookie tight end Dalton Keene is out because of a knee injury that left him limited all week. In their absence, the Patriots have to hope that Ryan Izzo can go wire-to-wire.

•Stephon Gilmore has been dealing with a knee issue, which will sideline him for the first time since 2017. Losing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is always a massive hit, but the Patriots are deep at cornerback. Expect J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones to become the No. 1 and 2 CBs in Gilmore’s absence this afternoon.

•Kyle Dugger has been playing well, but an ankle injury will leave him out of action against the Bills. Veteran Terrence Brooks, who saw an uptick in playing time last week against the Niners with Dugger out of action, will be asked to see significant snaps in place of the rookie.

•Brian Hoyer is down, which means Jarrett Stidham will again be the primary backup to Cam Newton.

•It’s also worth mentioning in the context of this conversation that Julian Edelman (knee) was downgraded to out earlier in the week, with Edelman going on IR to open up a roster spot. Could we see Gunner Olszewski get some work in the slot in place of Edelman? We’ll see.

•One bit of good news — looks like linebacker Josh Uche has been cleared to make his debut today.

11:20 a.m.: There are a few things offensively really worth keeping an eye on today, but for me, I have to imagine the Patriots are going to try and rely heavily on their ground game for a few reasons: the weather is supposed to be miserable all day, the Patriots are without a lot of key options in the passing game, and the Buffalo defense is in the bottom-third of the league when it comes to run defense, allowing 126.9 rushing yards per game. Two totals that are worth watching: the franchise record for most rushing attempts in a game is 62, established on Nov. 28, 1976 against Denver. And the highest number of rushing attempts in a game for the Patriots in the Belichick era is 54, set on Oct. 7, 2012 against the Broncos. Just some food for thought.