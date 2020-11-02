Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly willing to listen to trade proposals for ‘almost everyone on the roster’

The Patriots lost to the Bills on Sunday, 24-21. New England battled back in the fourth quarter, but a Cam Newton fumble ended the team’s final drive.

Now 2-5, the Patriots’ chances of winning the AFC East might be over.

Later on Sunday, the Revolution won a wild, back-and-forth matchup with D.C. United by a 4-3 final score. New England trailed 2-0 before rallying, and are now in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Goals on goals on goals. More importantly, three points. pic.twitter.com/E5JAMsoiZc — X-New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 2, 2020

Also of note: Massachusetts native (and U.S. national team member) Sam Mewis scored in the FA Cup final on Sunday to help Manchester City defeat Everton, 3-1.

Patriots and the trade deadline: The Patriots’ strategy heading into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline is now clearer after the loss to the Bills, noted NFL insider Albert Breer.

Though he credited New England’s fight in Sunday’s AFC East clash, Breer explained in his weekly column that the Patriots should look to the future.

“What does it mean?” Breer asked of the loss in in Buffalo. “Well, it means that the team is playing without near the margin for error that it used to have, and that’s not just about the quarterback. It’s about the state of the roster. This year was always going to be about turning the page—the Patriots are carrying nearly $30 million in dead money on their cap this year, and have held onto their draft picks for a reason. They needed to clean up their financials. They still need to get younger.”

Though he added that signing Cam Newton “clouded” the rebuilding strategy, Breer said that the way forward is now obvious.

“They’ve needed to clear the decks for a while,” wrote Breer. “And now that they’re 2–5, and we know getting a win is going to be a fight every time going forward, it makes sense for the team to see what they can get for pricey, well-heeled vets like Stephon Gilmore, Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Lawrence Guy. Which, I’m told, they’ve already made an effort to do—telling teams they’ll listen to trade offers on almost everyone on the roster.”

Trivia: One of the few teams in the last decade that made the playoffs after starting 2-5 was the 2011 Broncos, who were led later in the season by Tim Tebow. Who was the team’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He set records for starts and wins by a rookie with the Chicago Bears in 2005, but was later replaced by Rex Grossman.

More from Boston.com:

A roundup of Patriots quotes from Sunday:

Some context regarding the Patriots’ passing game:

The Patriots are the 13th team since 2000 to have three or fewer passing touchdowns through Week 8. The Bills were in this position in 2018, but prior to them, we hadn't seen it since 2009. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) November 2, 2020

On this day: In 2002, Paul Pierce dropped 46 points on the Knicks in a 117-107 win.

Daily highlight: Here’s Teal Bunbury’s first goal from Sunday, giving New England its first lead of the game after trailing 2-0.

we have awoken pic.twitter.com/5l9QB7YTuw — X-New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 2, 2020

Trivia answer: Kyle Orton