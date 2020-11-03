5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford

He has a chance to emerge as a key contributor right away.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, then with the Miami Dolphins, runs after catching a pass against the Patriots. Ford is now a member of the Patriots.
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, then with the Miami Dolphins, runs after catching a pass against the Patriots. Ford is now a member of the Patriots. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 3, 2020

The Patriots didn’t make a major splash before the NFL trade deadline, but they did acquire a proven player in Isaiah Ford who should have a chance to contribute right away.

Ford, a 24-year-old wide receiver out of Virginia Tech, was a seventh-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and has played there ever since. According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Patriots are giving up a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft in return.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Ford has been Miami’s primary slot receiver throughout the season, and he has 18 catches for 184 yards this year.

Here are five things to know about Ford, from his expected role with the team to his past endeavors.

He has a chance to emerge as a key contributor right away.

Advertisement

With Julian Edelman sidelined, and the Patriots extremely limited at wide receiver, the consensus is that Ford will likely see the field soon and could be heavily involved in the passing game.

He’s played in 16 career games and has 41 receptions for 428 yards. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he split his time between the practice squad and the 53-man roster in 2018 and 2019.

Ford had seven catches for 54 yards when the Dolphins beat the Patriots at the end of the 2019 season. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, who pointed out that this is the first trade between the Patriots and Dolphins since Miami sent Wes Welker to New England in 2007, said Ford “should provide experience for a depleted Patriots receiver group.”

Wolfe added that Ford has the versatility to play both outside and slot receiver as needed. He noted that against the Buffalo Bills last week, all four of the Patriots’ available wide receivers – Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, and Isaiah Zuber entered the league as undrafted free agents.

He’s in a unique situation where going from Miami to New England might actually hurt his chances of contending.

For the past 20 years, going from the Dolphins to the Patriots would mean a player’s chances of contending for a Super Bowl would increase exponentially.

Now, of course, Ford’s situation is a bit more layered, as the Dolphins (4-3) have won three in a row and look like a possible playoff team. The Patriots (2-5), meanwhile, have lost four straight and are stumbling as of late.

Advertisement

The flip side is that Ford gets the opportunity to play for head coach Bill Belichick and prove himself for a storied franchise. He also has a prime opportunity to make some money if he can establish himself as a go-to target in the coming weeks.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who broke down the biggest winners and losers of a largely slow trade deadline, called Ford’s situation a toss-up.

“Crazy times we live in, when getting traded from the Dolphins to the Patriots might be a downgrade,” Graziano wrote.

He’s gotten some great endorsements already.

Patriots running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden has already given his stamp of approval.

Bolden, who played with the Dolphins in 2018, said his former locker mate Ford is a “great guy.”

Joe Schad, who covers the Dolphins for the Palm Beach Post, called Ford “one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve met in the NFL.”

“And he has always deserved a shot to play because of how hard he works and prepares,” Schad wrote.

Evan Lazar, who covers the Patriots for CLNS Media, said one attribute that stands out most about Ford from watching tape is his ability to run through contact.

“He’s at least a little bit more physical in the catch point than maybe some of the other guys they have,” Lazar said.

He averaged 37 points per game as a high school basketball player and almost played for Rick Pitino.

Schad wrote a feature in 2018 on Ford’s journey as a basketball player, detailing how former Duke star Grayson Allen nearly convinced him to transfer to his rival Providence School.

“My mom wouldn’t let me,” Ford said, according to Schad.

Advertisement

Ford initially wasn’t as keen on football as he is now. He was a member of a state championship squad at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, as a freshman, but he wasn’t involved as a backup quarterback or wide receiver after that.

He said he didn’t feel part of the team, and it left him wanting more. Eventually, he grew to love football, but basketball was still a major passion. Ford decided to play both sports at Louisville, for Rick Pitino and Charlie Strong, but when Strong went to Texas, Ford changed his commitment to Virginia Tech.

Schad asked him if he ever thinks about what would have happened if he had played for Pitino at Louisville.

“Sometimes,” Ford said in 2018. “My Dad would joke around all the time and say how he never knows how the Lord is going to bless me. He thinks I can still go out there and play. Sometimes I do sit there and wonder what if. But at the same time, I love the position I’m in. The opportunity that I have.”

He recently launched a scholarship fund called ‘Be the Change’ that goes toward funding higher education.

In July, Ford spearheaded an initiative called “Be the Change” that provides scholarships for Black student-athletes from Westside High School in Jacksonville to pursue higher education.

Students must meet specified criteria and write paper answering a question Ford provides before he chooses a winner. He encourages everyone to donate on the GoFundMe page, which has currently amassed over $14,000.

“My parents instilled this into me at an early age – it’s not about what you say, it’s what you do,” Ford said. “That’s been reiterated to me throughout my life in everything I’ve done, whether it’s being a good person or in my profession. I want to be able to say that I tried to help my community or I tried to make a difference.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Alex Cora.
#sportsQ
Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? November 3, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Former Celtics guard Delonte West is making progress in rehab.
NBA
Mark Cuban on Delonte West: 'It's still an uphill battle, but he's climbing' November 3, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Willie McGinest believes the Patriots need a wide receiver.
PATRIOTS
Willie McGinest proposed his dream trade scenario for the Patriots November 3, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick said his comments about the lack of salary cap flexibility were not an excuse November 3, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick losing season
Patriots
'The dynasty is over': ESPN expert explained why Patriots face multiyear rebuild November 3, 2020 | 10:28 AM
LeBron James appeared with first lady Michelle Obama in October 2015 at the University of Akron. The NBA star has focused his attention on his home state of Ohio, a crucial swing state in the November election.
NBA
Trump basks in chants of 'LeBron James sucks' at Pennsylvania rally November 3, 2020 | 7:05 AM
NFL
Tom Brady continues connection with Gronk in win over Giants November 3, 2020 | 1:32 AM
Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Sports Q
Who has been the Patriots' best draft pick in the last 5 years? November 2, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Cam Newton critics
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Why the Patriots should stick with Cam Newton at quarterback November 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Raiders lineman Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap November 2, 2020 | 5:14 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely for the 49ers with an ankle injury November 2, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
A message to bandwagon Patriots fans: This will all be worth it (probably) November 2, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Cam Newton critics
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say to his critics, and why he remains optimistic about Patriots' season November 2, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Bill Belichick during the loss to the Bills.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly willing to listen to trade proposals for 'almost everyone on the roster' November 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaps to make a reception Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Free-falling Patriots' skid hits 4 following loss to Bills November 1, 2020 | 8:52 PM
Patriots running back Damien Harris runs free to score a third-quarter touchdown Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
PATRIOTS
Running back Damien Harris reflected on his increased role with the Patriots November 1, 2020 | 8:49 PM
Josh Uche recorded a hit on Josh Allen in his NFL debut.
PATRIOTS
'It’s definitely a good feeling': Josh Uche steps up in first career NFL game November 1, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Des Linden participates in a marathon in Central Park in New York, Oct. 31, 2020. “It’s a tiny slice of normal to be in New York at this stage of the year,” said Linden. (Laylah Amatullah Barrayn/The New York Times)
DES LINDEN
Des Linden ran 26.2 miles, and then some, in New York November 1, 2020 | 7:15 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs romp past Jets, 35-9 November 1, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, rushes past New England Patriots' Byron Cowart for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots' stinging, 24-21 setback to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the final drive of Sunday's loss to the Bills.
CAM NEWTON
What Cam Newton said about his fumble on the Patriots' final drive against the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:29 PM
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss rushes past Devin McCourty during the first half Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty after another Patriots loss: 'We can't let the culture change' November 1, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Bill Belichick loss Bills
Patriots
'How do you think we felt?' Bill Belichick's reaction to the Patriots' loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Cam Newton fumbles the ball, and fumbles away the game, in the 4th quarter.
Patriots
16 thoughts on the Patriots' season-altering loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are the league's last undefeated team.
NFL
Steelers stay unbeaten with 28-24 comeback win over Ravens November 1, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Manchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates after scoring her side's first goal Sunday.
SOCCER
Sam Mewis scores to help Man City retain Women's FA Cup November 1, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bill Belichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick showed his support for Armenians fighting for freedom November 1, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
2020 Election
Man takes out newspaper ad following Bobby Orr's endorsement of Donald Trump November 1, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Adrian Kraus
NFL
Bills stay in locker room for national anthem before game vs. Patriots November 1, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Tom Brady
Antonio Brown is reportedly staying at Tom Brady's house November 1, 2020 | 1:42 PM