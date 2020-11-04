Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad

It appears the Patriots are bolstering their depth at wide receiver.

A day after trading for Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford, the Patriots are signing free agent Donte Moncrief to their practice squad.

Moncrief, who was selected by the Colts in the third round of the 2014 draft, has spent time with five teams over his seven-year career. Over the years, he has racked up 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came with the Colts in 2015 when he caught 64 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns.

Moncrief’s most recent game action came with the Panthers in 2019. He also played for the Steelers earlier that season. He was last on the Jets practice squad to start the 2020 season but was released on Oct. 14. Because Moncrief was signed to the practice squad, teams in the league can still sign him to their active roster.

The Patriots have had a rough season at receiver so far. Julian Edelman, who leads the team in receiving with 21 receptions for 315 yards, was placed on injured reserve before last week’s game against the Bills and will miss at least two more games due to a knee injury. N’Keal Harry also missed last week’s game due to a concussion, forcing the Patriots to only dress three receivers against the Bills.

As mentioned earlier, New England made an intra-division trade with Miami on Tuesday to acquire Ford, giving up a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in the process.

The Patriots also signed defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow to their practice squad Wednesday. Glasgow, who was drafted in 2017, spent his first three seasons in Cincinnati, recording 41 tackles in his time as a Bengal. He was waived by the Bengals in July and given a failed physical designation. The Texans signed him to their practice squad in September before releasing him on Oct. 20.