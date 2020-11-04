Sports Q: Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the NFL trading deadline?

Should they have done more?

The Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.
The Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers. –George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
November 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the trading deadline?

Enough? Well, they didn’t do a lot, acquiring receiver Isaiah Ford from the Dolphins for a seventh-round pick. Ford has 18 receptions for 184 yards this season and draws comparisons to Jakobi Meyers. He’s competent, which means he could end up with quite a bit of playing time in this group.

Advertisement

I would have liked to have seen them add to the defense, on the line and at linebacker. One of Bill Belichick’s best under-the-radar deals came at the trading deadline in 2016, when he acquired Kyle Van Noy and a seventh-rounder from the Lions for a sixth-round pick. Van Noy underachieved as a second-round pick with the Lions, but turned into a versatile and reliable linebacker for the Patriots before joining the Dolphins as a free agent this past offseason.

Can’t expect that kind of good fortune every year, but the Patriots are due to win a few trades. At 2-5 and in roster-evaluation mode, it would have been interesting to see them acquire a once-promising player or two that didn’t pan out in another organization.

Maybe Ford fits that criteria. There were reports the Patriots also claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from Tennessee.

I am glad the Patriots didn’t trade Stephon Gilmore, especially at a discounted rate. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the Patriots were asking for a first-round pick and a player for the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, who is currently battling a knee injury. Gilmore is under contract for next year, and there’s no urgency to trade him right now and let him become someone else’s steal.

Advertisement

But what does everyone else think? Are you happy with how the Patriots handled the trading deadline? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, then with the Miami Dolphins, runs after catching a pass against the Patriots. Ford is now a member of the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford November 3, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Alex Cora.
#sportsQ
Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? November 3, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Former Celtics guard Delonte West is making progress in rehab.
NBA
Mark Cuban on Delonte West: 'It's still an uphill battle, but he's climbing' November 3, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Willie McGinest believes the Patriots need a wide receiver.
PATRIOTS
Willie McGinest proposed his dream trade scenario for the Patriots November 3, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick said his comments about the lack of salary cap flexibility were not an excuse November 3, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick losing season
Patriots
'The dynasty is over': ESPN expert explained why Patriots face multiyear rebuild November 3, 2020 | 10:28 AM
NBA
Trump basks in chants of 'LeBron James sucks' at Pennsylvania rally November 3, 2020 | 7:05 AM
NFL
Tom Brady continues connection with Gronk in win over Giants November 3, 2020 | 1:32 AM
Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Sports Q
Who has been the Patriots' best draft pick in the last 5 years? November 2, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Cam Newton critics
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Why the Patriots should stick with Cam Newton at quarterback November 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Raiders lineman Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap November 2, 2020 | 5:14 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely for the 49ers with an ankle injury November 2, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
A message to bandwagon Patriots fans: This will all be worth it (probably) November 2, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Cam Newton critics
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say to his critics, and why he remains optimistic about Patriots' season November 2, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Bill Belichick during the loss to the Bills.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly willing to listen to trade proposals for 'almost everyone on the roster' November 2, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaps to make a reception Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Free-falling Patriots' skid hits 4 following loss to Bills November 1, 2020 | 8:52 PM
Patriots running back Damien Harris runs free to score a third-quarter touchdown Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
PATRIOTS
Running back Damien Harris reflected on his increased role with the Patriots November 1, 2020 | 8:49 PM
Josh Uche recorded a hit on Josh Allen in his NFL debut.
PATRIOTS
'It’s definitely a good feeling': Josh Uche steps up in first career NFL game November 1, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Des Linden participates in a marathon in Central Park in New York, Oct. 31, 2020. “It’s a tiny slice of normal to be in New York at this stage of the year,” said Linden. (Laylah Amatullah Barrayn/The New York Times)
DES LINDEN
Des Linden ran 26.2 miles, and then some, in New York November 1, 2020 | 7:15 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs romp past Jets, 35-9 November 1, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, rushes past New England Patriots' Byron Cowart for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots' stinging, 24-21 setback to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the final drive of Sunday's loss to the Bills.
CAM NEWTON
What Cam Newton said about his fumble on the Patriots' final drive against the Bills November 1, 2020 | 6:29 PM
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss rushes past Devin McCourty during the first half Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty after another Patriots loss: 'We can't let the culture change' November 1, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Bill Belichick loss Bills
Patriots
'How do you think we felt?' Bill Belichick's reaction to the Patriots' loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Cam Newton fumbles the ball, and fumbles away the game, in the 4th quarter.
Patriots
16 thoughts on the Patriots' season-altering loss to the Bills November 1, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are the league's last undefeated team.
NFL
Steelers stay unbeaten with 28-24 comeback win over Ravens November 1, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Manchester City's Sam Mewis celebrates after scoring her side's first goal Sunday.
SOCCER
Sam Mewis scores to help Man City retain Women's FA Cup November 1, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Bill Belichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick showed his support for Armenians fighting for freedom November 1, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
2020 Election
Man takes out newspaper ad following Bobby Orr's endorsement of Donald Trump November 1, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Adrian Kraus
NFL
Bills stay in locker room for national anthem before game vs. Patriots November 1, 2020 | 1:53 PM