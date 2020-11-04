Sports Q: Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the NFL trading deadline?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the trading deadline?

Enough? Well, they didn’t do a lot, acquiring receiver Isaiah Ford from the Dolphins for a seventh-round pick. Ford has 18 receptions for 184 yards this season and draws comparisons to Jakobi Meyers. He’s competent, which means he could end up with quite a bit of playing time in this group.

I would have liked to have seen them add to the defense, on the line and at linebacker. One of Bill Belichick’s best under-the-radar deals came at the trading deadline in 2016, when he acquired Kyle Van Noy and a seventh-rounder from the Lions for a sixth-round pick. Van Noy underachieved as a second-round pick with the Lions, but turned into a versatile and reliable linebacker for the Patriots before joining the Dolphins as a free agent this past offseason.

Can’t expect that kind of good fortune every year, but the Patriots are due to win a few trades. At 2-5 and in roster-evaluation mode, it would have been interesting to see them acquire a once-promising player or two that didn’t pan out in another organization.

Maybe Ford fits that criteria. There were reports the Patriots also claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from Tennessee.

I am glad the Patriots didn’t trade Stephon Gilmore, especially at a discounted rate. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the Patriots were asking for a first-round pick and a player for the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, who is currently battling a knee injury. Gilmore is under contract for next year, and there’s no urgency to trade him right now and let him become someone else’s steal.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

But what does everyone else think? Are you happy with how the Patriots handled the trading deadline? I’ll hear you in the comments.