Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he’s ever been around

"I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody."

Adam Gase Bill Belichick
Adam Gase (left), then with the Dolphins, said he doesn't think he's ever been around anyone as funny as Bill Belichick. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 5, 2020

We all know Bill Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach.

However, Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t view Belichick as just the head coach of the Patriots. He also sees Belichick as a comedian, and a very good one at that.

While talking about what kind of relationship he has with Belichick, Gase said during his press conference Thursday that Belichick is the funniest person he’s ever been around.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody,” Gase said. “Just some of the things that get brought up and some of the things that he’s experienced in his life. I mean, he’s experienced some things that are interesting to hear and when you’re around him and [Lions head coach] Matt Patricia, I mean those two guys together are funny to be around.”

Advertisement

Gase appears to be a big fan of Belichick and Patricia, who was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator prior to becoming head coach of the Lions.

“Yeah, I mean you get him and Patricia together, they got some really good stories over the years,” Gase said. “He’s seen a lot of things in his profession.”

From a professional standpoint, Gase said he’s gotten to know Belichick a bit more after the Dolphins fired him after the 2018 season.

“We talked at the [NFL Scouting] Combine the last few years,” Gase said. “I always try to listen as much as possible because I know there’s a lot of wisdom in things he says and things he’s always talked about when I’ve been around. Very helpful just as a professional-type deal for me.”

Gase’s Jets host Belichick’s Patriots on Monday night.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) was tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Logan Ryan got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury November 5, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Dino Radja and Dee Brown in Croatia last month.
Celtics
How Dino Radja and Dee Brown reconnected years after their Celtics days November 5, 2020 | 7:39 AM
John and Joe Tessitore shared a special moment Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
Joe and John Tessitore reflect on serendipitous moment in BC football game November 4, 2020 | 8:42 PM
NFL
Lions place Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list November 4, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown on being back in the NFL, what he and Tom Brady have in common November 4, 2020 | 5:55 PM
49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
49ers close facility after Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test November 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Donte Moncrief was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad November 4, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly met with Alex Cora as managerial search continues November 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Sugarbush.
Skiing
Vermont has issued guidance for ski resorts. Here's what it changes. November 4, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Sean M. Haffey
MLB
Baseball's Black managers are celebrating Dave Roberts's win and calling for change November 4, 2020 | 8:09 AM
The Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.
PATRIOTS
Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the NFL trading deadline? November 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, then with the Miami Dolphins, runs after catching a pass against the Patriots. Ford is now a member of the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford November 3, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Alex Cora.
#sportsQ
Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? November 3, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Former Celtics guard Delonte West is making progress in rehab.
NBA
Mark Cuban on Delonte West: 'It's still an uphill battle, but he's climbing' November 3, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Willie McGinest believes the Patriots need a wide receiver.
PATRIOTS
Willie McGinest proposed his dream trade scenario for the Patriots November 3, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick said his comments about the lack of salary cap flexibility were not an excuse November 3, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick losing season
Patriots
'The dynasty is over': ESPN expert explained why Patriots face multiyear rebuild November 3, 2020 | 10:28 AM
NBA
Trump basks in chants of 'LeBron James sucks' at Pennsylvania rally November 3, 2020 | 7:05 AM
NFL
Tom Brady continues connection with Gronk in win over Giants November 3, 2020 | 1:32 AM
Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Sports Q
Who has been the Patriots' best draft pick in the last 5 years? November 2, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Cam Newton critics
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Why the Patriots should stick with Cam Newton at quarterback November 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Raiders lineman Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap November 2, 2020 | 5:14 PM