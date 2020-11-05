Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick’s comments about Patriots’ season

"That is the only way I can logically explain this type of messaging that is coming out of the head coach because he’s always been like a rock."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' loss to the 49ers. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Boston.com Staff
November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM

The Patriots continue to prepare for the Jets, and are slated to match up on Monday Night Football.

The Revolution face the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. While both teams have already clinched a playoff berth, the Revolution are aiming to lock in at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and therefore avoid a first round play-in game.

Tedy Bruschi’s reaction to Bill Belichick: In his Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” Bill Belichick made an uncharacteristically frank admission about the 2-5 Patriots.

“Look, we paid Cam Newton $1 million. I mean it’s obvious we didn’t have any money. It’s nobody’s fault,” Belichick explained. “That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in a AFC championship game. This year we had less to work with. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.”

The particular line, “we sold out” caught many longtime observers of the Patriots by surprise.

Tedy Bruschi, who helped Belichick and the Patriots win three Super Bowls (and is now an ESPN analyst), was one of many who was left trying to make sense of the longtime coach’s admission.

“The only logic with him expressing that publicly is that’s the overwhelming consensus of the organization, even trickling down to players,” Bruschi told WEEI on Wednesday. “This one, this year has hit this team pretty hard from the beginning when [Dont’a Hightower], [Patrick] Chung and [Marcus] Cannon and all those guys were like, ‘Guys, we have to pass. I have family things I have to worry about.’ It set the tone back then, and then how it hit them the last couple weeks like we’ve been talking about, so is it understood there? Because if that is understood amongst the organization then they wouldn’t be surprised with those types of comments coming from the head coach.

“That is the only way I can logically explain this type of messaging that is coming out of the head coach because he’s always been like a rock,” added Bruschi. “You guys know, like a rock in terms of the message he sends to the media. It is consistent with the message he sends to his players.”

Trivia: Who was Danny Ainge’s first draft pick after being named the Celtics’ president of basketball operations in 2003?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Boston College.

An update on another wide receiver the Patriots reportedly tried to add:

Antonio Brown spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Buccaneers:

On this day: In 1986, Larry Bird’s 39 points paced the Celtics past the Pacers. Boston won the game 133-102.

Larry Bird Celtics Pacers

Daily highlight: Why have one highlight when there could be three instead?

Trivia answer: Troy Bell

