Patriots’ Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry absent at Thursday’s practice

The Patriots appear to be limping a bit as they prepare for Monday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Five players were out of Patriots practice Thursday, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion). Gilmore, who was the subject of trade rumors prior to Tuesday’s deadline, missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Harry also missed last week’s game after leaving the Patriots’ game against the 49ers the week prior.

Defensive tackles Carl Davis (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) along with running back J.J. Taylor (illness) were also out of Thursday’s practice. Davis has yet to play a game with the Patriots since signing with them in October, while Guy left last week’s game and did not return due to a shoulder injury.

A whopping 12 players were limited at Thursday’s practice. Guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), tight ends Ryan Izzo (hamstring) and Dalton Keene (knee), running back Damien Harris (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) were the offensive players that were limited. Of those players, Keene was the only one that didn’t play against the Bills last week.

On defense, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), and defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were limited. Dugger was the only player on that list that did not play against the Bills. Bentley left last week’s game with a groin injury and did not return.

For the Jets, wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) and quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder) were among five players to miss practice Thursday. Jets head coach Adam Gase expects Darnold to be ready for Monday night.

Here’s this week’s full injury report:

New England Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle) FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

New York Jets