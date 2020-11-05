Patriots’ Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry absent at Thursday’s practice

Gilmore missed last week's game against the Bills before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM

The Patriots appear to be limping a bit as they prepare for Monday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Five players were out of Patriots practice Thursday, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion). Gilmore, who was the subject of trade rumors prior to Tuesday’s deadline, missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Harry also missed last week’s game after leaving the Patriots’ game against the 49ers the week prior.

Defensive tackles Carl Davis (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) along with running back J.J. Taylor (illness) were also out of Thursday’s practice. Davis has yet to play a game with the Patriots since signing with them in October, while Guy left last week’s game and did not return due to a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

A whopping 12 players were limited at Thursday’s practice. Guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), tight ends Ryan Izzo (hamstring) and Dalton Keene (knee), running back Damien Harris (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) were the offensive players that were limited. Of those players, Keene was the only one that didn’t play against the Bills last week.

On defense, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), and defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were limited. Dugger was the only player on that list that did not play against the Bills. Bentley left last week’s game with a groin injury and did not return.

For the Jets, wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) and quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder) were among five players to miss practice Thursday. Jets head coach Adam Gase expects Darnold to be ready for Monday night.

Here’s this week’s full injury report:

New England Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)
RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
TE Dalton Keene (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

New York Jets

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings)
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder)
DL Nathan Shepherd (back)
DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OL Josh Andrews (shoulder)
K Sam Ficken (right groin)
DL John Franklin-Myers (knee)
LB Jordan Jenkins (rib / shoulder)
OL Connor McGovern (knee)
WR Breshad Perriman (concussion)
WR Vyncint Smith (groin)
TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
OL Mekhi Becton (ankle)
RB Frank Gore (hand)

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football Stephon Gilmore

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) was tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Logan Ryan got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury November 5, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Dino Radja and Dee Brown in Croatia last month.
Celtics
How Dino Radja and Dee Brown reconnected years after their Celtics days November 5, 2020 | 7:39 AM
John and Joe Tessitore shared a special moment Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
Joe and John Tessitore reflect on serendipitous moment in BC football game November 4, 2020 | 8:42 PM
NFL
Lions place Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list November 4, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown on being back in the NFL, what he and Tom Brady have in common November 4, 2020 | 5:55 PM
49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
49ers close facility after Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test November 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Donte Moncrief was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad November 4, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly met with Alex Cora as managerial search continues November 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Sugarbush.
Skiing
Vermont has issued guidance for ski resorts. Here's what it changes. November 4, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Sean M. Haffey
MLB
Baseball's Black managers are celebrating Dave Roberts's win and calling for change November 4, 2020 | 8:09 AM
The Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.
PATRIOTS
Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the NFL trading deadline? November 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, then with the Miami Dolphins, runs after catching a pass against the Patriots. Ford is now a member of the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford November 3, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Alex Cora.
#sportsQ
Should the Red Sox bring back Alex Cora? November 3, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Former Celtics guard Delonte West is making progress in rehab.
NBA
Mark Cuban on Delonte West: 'It's still an uphill battle, but he's climbing' November 3, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Willie McGinest believes the Patriots need a wide receiver.
PATRIOTS
Willie McGinest proposed his dream trade scenario for the Patriots November 3, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick said his comments about the lack of salary cap flexibility were not an excuse November 3, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick losing season
Patriots
'The dynasty is over': ESPN expert explained why Patriots face multiyear rebuild November 3, 2020 | 10:28 AM
NBA
Trump basks in chants of 'LeBron James sucks' at Pennsylvania rally November 3, 2020 | 7:05 AM
NFL
Tom Brady continues connection with Gronk in win over Giants November 3, 2020 | 1:32 AM
Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney.
Sports Q
Who has been the Patriots' best draft pick in the last 5 years? November 2, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Cam Newton critics
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Why the Patriots should stick with Cam Newton at quarterback November 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Raiders lineman Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap November 2, 2020 | 5:14 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely for the 49ers with an ankle injury November 2, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
A message to bandwagon Patriots fans: This will all be worth it (probably) November 2, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Cam Newton critics
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say to his critics, and why he remains optimistic about Patriots' season November 2, 2020 | 12:52 PM