Morning sports update: Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day

On Friday morning, news broke that the Red Sox are reportedly bringing Alex Cora back as manager.

Cora and the Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways in January, following the revelations around Cora’s role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme. Now, Boston will reunite with the manager who led them to the 2018 World Series.

Elsewhere, the NBA appears to be on track for a 72-game season that will start on Dec. 22:

The NBPA player rep vote has completed, approving a December 22 start/72-game regular season, source tells ESPN. Next up: NBA/NBPA finishes financial terms on amended CBA, which will take into next week. Expect trade moratorium to be lifted shortly prior to Nov. 18 Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

On Sunday, the Revolution play the Philadelphia Union at 3:30 p.m. in a season finale showdown. At stake for New England — who has already clinched a postseason berth — is a possible playoff bye, since the Revolution could finish as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference (anything below that requires participation in a play-in game).

Advertisement

And on Monday, the 2-5 Patriots try to snap a losing streak with a matchup against the Jets.

How Devin McCourty made sure he voted on Tuesday: Patriots safety Devin McCourty — on top of being a pillar of New England’s defense over the last decade — has been an advocate for change off the field.

McCourty, who is involved in the Players Coalition advocating for social justice and racial equality, made sure to participate in the democratic process on Tuesday. Of course, it wasn’t the easiest process for someone registered to vote in another state.

“I’m actually registered in New Jersey,” McCourty explained to WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday morning. “They didn’t send me a mail-in [ballot], but I drove back and voted in person in Jersey Tuesday.”

The journey across states prompted a follow-up question: Does that mean McCourty now has to quarantine?

“No there were only like three people,” said McCourty. “It was no different than going to the store.”

As for his take on waiting to find out who the next president will be, the Patriots’ safety noted that he’s remaining patient like so many others.

“Yeah I mean there’s nothing we can do about that, so I think I’m like everybody else, just sitting and waiting until that announcement actually is made and we find out who the next president will be,” said McCourty. “It’s kind of crazy though.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Devin McCourty was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2010, selected 27th overall. Who was the first overall pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for four teams in his NFL career: Rams, Eagles, Vikings, and the Cardinals.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Friday press conference:

Reacting to the NBA’s planned start date:

On this day: In 1974, John Havlicek’s 40 points helped guide the Celtics to a 128-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Daily highlight: An intricate give-and-go set up Álex Baena’s goal in a 4-0 Villareal win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League on Thursday.

Are you kidding me?! 😳 Carlos Bacca serves it up and Álex Baena puts it away! @Eng_Villarreal extend their lead to 3-0. pic.twitter.com/mBgboGNd5q — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 5, 2020

Trivia answer: Sam Bradford