Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets

When the Patriots take on the Jets on Monday, they may not have a single tight end suited up.

Tight ends Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene were limited at Thursday’s practice due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning all three of the Patriots’ tight ends are dealing with some sort of injury.

With the potential of not having a tight end active for Monday, it appears Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may have something up his sleeve. Belichick said rookie defensive lineman Rashod Berry could play tight end against the Jets.

Advertisement

“Yeah, definitely,” Belichick said when asked if he’s thought of playing Berry at tight end. “He played that position for two years at Ohio State. Rashod’s a very willing player, willing to do whatever he’s asked to do. So, yeah, I mean, at this point, when you have to try to create depth on your roster, those are the kind of options that you’d want to look at.”

As Belichick mentioned, Berry played tight end during his college days at Ohio State. He caught 17 passes for 198 yards with four touchdown receptions during his college career.

Berry was active for the Patriots’ loss against the Broncos last month, marking the only game he’s been active in so far. He’s currently on their practice squad, meaning the Patriots would have to activate him to the 53-man roster prior to Monday.

If Berry does play tight end Monday night, it wouldn’t be the first time Belichick has played a defensive player on offense. Former linebacker Mike Vrabel had some notable moments playing tight end, catching touchdown passes in two Patriots’ Super Bowl victories. Most recently, linebacker Elandon Roberts played full back for much of last season.

Advertisement

The Patriots have struggled to get production – from a receiving standpoint – at tight end this season. Izzo has nine catches for 114 yards while Keene has caught one ball for eight yards. Asiasi hasn’t recorded a catch this season.